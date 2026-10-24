A Class IX student in Pune attacked a girl with a knife following a dispute over an Instagram video. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old student was fatally stabbed by a group of youths near a private college in Bengaluru.

Pune Student Attacks Classmate Over Instagram Dispute

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): A Class IX student allegedly attacked a girl with a knife in the Bavdhan police station limits in Pune district, following a dispute over a video posted on Instagram, according to Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

According to the police, students from a private school in Mahalunge village had gone on a trip to Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar on the 17th and 18th. During an event on the trip, a video of girls dancing was allegedly shared on Instagram by a Class IX student, described by police as a child in conflict with the law. The video triggered an argument among the students, following which the boy had to delete it.

Details of the Incident and Victim Status

Police said that, allegedly holding a grudge over the incident, the boy attacked the girl with a knife at around 2.15 pm on Saturday, leaving her injured. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is stable, and she is undergoing treatment, police said. The girl's statement has been recorded, and the process of registering an offence is underway. The child in conflict with the law has been taken into custody, police added.

Fatal Stabbing Reported in Bengaluru

Earlier in a separate incident in Karnataka, a 19-year-old first-year B.Com student was stabbed to death near a private college in West Bengaluru's Palya locality under the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits, police said. Bengaluru DCP West N Yatish said that the incident took place at around 2:30 pm in Palya.

The student was inside the private college when he received a call asking him to come down. The victim then went behind the college building towards the gym and roadside area, where a group of youths picked up a quarrel and attacked him, police said. According to the police, during the attack, one of the youths stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object before the group fled the spot. His friends immediately shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead. (ANI)

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