The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly results for June 04, 2026, have been officially announced. The draw featured a grand prize of Rs 1 crore for the first-place winner. In addition to the jackpot, prizes were awarded across several other categories, including second, third, fourth, and fifth place.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Thursday weekly lottery results for June 04, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, theticket number mentioned below has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland Lottery Dear Spark Thursday Result Today 1 PM (June 04, 2026): Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Thursday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 04, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery (03-06-2026, 8 PM): Dear Dream Wednesday Result Out, First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Declared