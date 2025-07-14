Nagaland State Lottery results for Monday, July 14, will be announced at 1 PM (Dear Dwaraka), 6 PM (Dear Blitzen), and 8 PM (Dear Finch).
The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws for Monday, July 14, will be announced as per the daily schedule—at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Participants across India are eagerly awaiting the outcomes of the popular state-run lotteries, which continue to draw attention with their significant prize offerings.
Daily Draw Schedule
The Nagaland Lottery draws are conducted three times a day at the following times:
- Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM
- Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM
- Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM
Each draw carries unique names depending on the day of the week. For Mondays, the draws are titled:
- Dear Dwaraka Morning – 1:00 PM
- Dear Blitzen Evening – 6:00 PM
- Dear Finch Night - 8:00 PM
Prize Structure for July 14
Participants stand a chance to win big with the following prize tiers:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs 450
- 4th Prize: Rs 250
- 5th Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Weekly Draw Names
Each day of the week features unique draw names:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results
Participants can check the results by:
- Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery website or other trusted result platforms.
- Navigating to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.
- Selecting the relevant draw date and title.
- Clicking on “Today Result View”.
- Matching their ticket number with the published winning list.
How to Claim Your Prize
Winners must follow these steps to claim their winnings:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.
- Submit the filled form along with a valid photo ID, original winning ticket, and other required documents.
- Prizes over Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official procedure.
Where Lottery is Legal in India
Lottery is legally permitted in the following 13 Indian states:
Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.