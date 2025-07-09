Nagaland's Lottery Sambad offers three daily draws today: Dear Indus Morning (1 PM), Dear Cupid Evening (6 PM), and Dear Pelican Night (8 PM).

The Nagaland State Lottery results for today will be announced in three scheduled draws — Dear Indus Morning (1 PM), Dear Cupid Evening (6 PM), and Dear Pelican Night (8 PM). The draws are part of the widely followed Lottery Sambad series, which runs daily and offers participants a chance to win up to Rs 1 crore.

Daily Draw Schedule

The Nagaland Lottery draws are conducted three times a day at the following times:

Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM

Each draw carries unique names depending on the day of the week. For Wednesdays, the draws are titled:

Dear Indus Morning

Dear Cupid Evening

Dear Pelican Night

Prize Structure for July 9

Participants stand a chance to win big with the following prize tiers:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Weekly Draw Names

Each day of the week features unique draw names:

Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork

Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results

Participants can check the results by:

Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery website or other trusted result platforms.

Navigating to the “Lottery Sambad Result” section.

Selecting the relevant draw date and title.

Clicking on “Today Result View”.

Matching their ticket number with the published winning list.

How to Claim Your Prize

Winners must follow these steps to claim their winnings:

Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.

Submit the filled form along with a valid photo ID, original winning ticket, and other required documents.

Prizes over Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official procedure.

Where Lottery is Legal in India

Lottery is legally permitted in the following 13 Indian states:

Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.