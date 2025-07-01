Nagaland State Lottery announces results for 'Dear Godavari Morning', 'Dear Comet Evening', and 'Dear Goose Night' draws today, each with a Rs 1 crore top prize.

The Nagaland State Lottery continues to draw attention from lakhs of hopeful participants across India as the results for three key draws—'Dear Godavari Morning' at 1 PM, 'Dear Comet Evening' at 6 PM, and 'Dear Goose Night' at 8 PM—are set to be announced today. With a top prize of Rs 1 crore for each draw, anticipation is high among ticket holders.

Legal Lottery States in India

The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few government-authorised lottery systems operating under legal provisions in India. Currently, 13 states allow state-run lotteries:

Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

These lotteries are strictly regulated, with daily draws held under official supervision, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Prize Details

Each draw offers the same prize structure, making every ticket a potential gateway to a life-changing sum. Here's the breakdown:

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily Draw Schedule

Participants can try their luck three times a day, with scheduled draws as follows:

Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM

Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM

Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM

Draw names rotate through the week. For example, on Tuesdays, the draws are named:

Dear Godavari (Morning), Dear Comet (Evening), and Dear Goose (Night).

How to Check Your Result

To see if your ticket has won:

Visit an official Nagaland State Lottery or Lottery Sambad results website.

Navigate to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Select today's date and the correct draw name.

Click on "Today Result View" and compare your ticket number with the winning list.

Claiming Your Prize

Winners must follow official procedures to claim their winnings:

Download and fill the claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website.

Attach a copy of your ticket and valid photo ID.

For winnings above Rs 10,000, submit your claim at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata.

Weekly Draw Titles

Each day has unique draw names across morning, evening, and night sessions. Here's the schedule: