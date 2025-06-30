The Nagaland State Lottery offers daily draws with a Rs 1 crore first prize. Three daily draws occur at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, each with unique names like Dear Dwarka and Dear Blitzen.

If you're someone who believes in a little bit of luck and a lot of hope, the Nagaland State Lottery might just be your daily dose of excitement. Every single day, thousands wait eagerly for the draw results, hoping their ticket number might turn them into a crorepati overnight.

On Monday, the three lucky draws are:

Dear Dwarka Morning at 1:00 PM

Dear Blitzen Evening at 6:00 PM

Dear Finch Night at 8:00 PM

Each of these comes with a first prize of Rs 1 crore — a life-changing amount for most Indians.

Where it's legal and why it matters:

The Nagaland lottery is one of the few government-regulated lotteries in India. It's completely legal and carefully monitored, unlike underground gambling rings. Along with Nagaland, 12 other states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, and Maharashtra also allow legal lottery play.

The prize structure at a glance

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

When to tune in:

These draws are like mini festivals for hopeful participants. Set your reminders:

1 PM – Morning Draw

6 PM – Evening Draw

8 PM – Night Draw

Each day of the week comes with different draw names. For instance, Monday brings you Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, and Dear Finch. Tuesday has Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, and Dear Goose, and so on.

How to check if you've won:

Visit any official lottery website.

Look for the "Lottery Sambad" results.

Select today's date and draw time.

Match your ticket number with the winners.

How to claim your winnings:

Download the official claim form from the Nagaland Lottery website.

Fill it out and attach a valid photo ID and a copy of your winning ticket.

If you've won more than Rs 10,000, you'll need to send your documents to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata.

Why this lottery means more than just money:

For many across India, these draws are not just about becoming rich—they're about hope, survival, and dreams. A small investment in a ticket could help someone build a house, fund a daughter’s education, or clear a lifetime of debt.