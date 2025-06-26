Nagaland's June 26 lottery offers three draws—Dear Mahanadi (1 PM), Dear Dancer (6 PM), and Dear Sandpiper (8 PM)—with a Rs 1 crore top prize.

The Nagaland State Lottery is back with its daily triple draw on Thursday, June 26, offering lucky winners a chance to walk away with a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore. The excitement builds with every passing hour, as the state gears up for the day's three draws:

Dear Mahanadi Morning – 1:00 PM

Dear Dancer Evening – 6:00 PM

Dear Sandpiper Night – 8:00 PM

These draws aren't just about luck—they're a part of a legal lottery system run by the Nagaland government and authorized in 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Sikkim.

What's at stake?

Here's a quick look at the prize structure that brings hope to so many:

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – the jackpot that can change a life overnight

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

How to know if you've won

Waiting to check your ticket? Just follow these steps:

Visit the official Nagaland State Lottery website.

Head to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section.

Select the draw name and date (e.g., Dear Mahanadi, June 27).

Click on "Today Result View" to see the numbers.

Cross-check your ticket carefully—your dream might just be printed on it.

How to claim your winnings

If you've hit the jackpot—or even a smaller prize—make sure to claim it the right way:

Download the claim form from the official website.

Submit it along with a valid photo ID and your winning ticket copy.

If your prize is above Rs 10,000, submit your claim at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata.

Weekly draw titles

Each day has unique draw names across morning, evening, and night sessions. Here's the schedule: