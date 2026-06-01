Results for the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Rise Monday draw on June 1, 2026, have been announced. The lottery featured a first prize of Rs 1 crore and other prizes across multiple categories. Winners are required to verify their ticket numbers against official publications.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery results for June 1, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number __________ has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland Lottery Dear Rise Monday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: __________

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: _______ (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: __________

3rd Prize – Rs 500: ______________

4th Prize – Rs 250: ______________

5th Prize – Rs 120: ______________

Results from the uploaded Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 1, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result (31-05-2026, 6 PM): Dear Wish Sunday Draw Out, ₹1 Crore Jackpot Winner Announced