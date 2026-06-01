The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Rise Monday draw on June 1, 2026, have been officially announced. Ticket number 41A 13578 won the first prize of Rs 1 crore. Numerous other prizes were also awarded across several categories, from second to fifth place, along with a consolation prize.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery results for June 1, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 41A 13578 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 41A 13578

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 13578 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 01560, 05903, 32807, 35955, 46195, 48417, 82848, 97334, 98675, 98957

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 1640, 2917, 3486, 3488, 3777, 4657, 5965, 6695, 6730, 9686

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0808, 2777, 3596, 4207, 7697, 7734, 8027, 8272, 8700, 8959

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0081, 0154, 0291, 0374, 0736, 0738, 0773, 0812, 0815, 0840, 1072, 1248, 1287, 1335, 1507, 1558, 1573, 1611, 1772, 1831, 2096, 2106, 2201, 2205, 2264, 2427, 2584, 2605, 2726, 2736, 2769, 3123, 3392, 3409, 3411, 3678, 3765, 3803, 3920, 4052, 4070, 4084, 4472, 4475, 4555, 4608, 4761, 4784, 4969, 5008, 5190, 5286, 5299, 5373, 5404, 5675, 5688, 5791, 5794, 5804, 6032, 6086, 6150, 6179, 6359, 6367, 6460, 6537, 6547, 6606, 6797, 7034, 7172, 7218, 7531, 7591, 7787, 7804, 7841, 7874, 7933, 7993, 8006, 8024, 8087, 8223, 8662, 8874, 8905, 9076, 9239, 9254, 9344, 9641, 9684, 9748, 9764, 9794, 9936.

Results from the uploaded Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 1, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.