Congress announces 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, with 28 senior leaders holding press conferences nationwide on June 25. The initiative focuses on student issues and demands a complete overhaul of the education system, including the minister's resignation.

The Congress on Tuesday announced that 28 senior leaders will address "Chhatron Ki Goonj" press conferences across the country on June 25 as part of a nationwide campaign focused on issues concerning students and the education sector.

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According to a press note issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, the campaign aims to initiate a national debate on reforms in India's education system and highlight concerns related to students.

Congress Demands Education Overhaul, Minister's Resignation

The Congress said the initiative seeks to demand a comprehensive overhaul of the country's education framework, along with a call for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Through this campaign, the Indian National Congress demands a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, who epitomises the Modi goverment's lack of vision and dogmatic approach to education," the release stated.

Party Alleges 'Privatisation, Sanghification' of Education

The party further alleged that the BJP-led government has prioritised the privatisation, centralisation and "Sanghification" of education, while failing to adequately prepare India's youth for future challenges.

"Over the past twelve years, the RSS-BJP government has only pursued the privatisation, centralisation, and Sanghification of education, and done too little to prepare India's youth for the future. The crisis today is not only one of unemployment but also of employability," the release stated.

"These press conferences mark the beginning of a national conversation on building a modern, inclusive, and future-ready education system, and the Congress Party invites students, teachers, parents, and concerned citizens to be a part of this crucial conversation," it said.

Senior Leaders to Hold Press Conferences in 28 Cities

As part of the campaign, Congress leaders have been assigned to address press conferences in 28 cities across the country. Among those named are Satej Patil in Ahmedabad, Varsha Gaikwad in Bengaluru, Imran Masood in Bhopal, Pawan Khera in Bhubaneswar, Gaurav Gogoi in Delhi, Priyank Kharge in Chennai, Supriya Shrinate in Kolkata, Kanhaiya Kumar in Pune, and many others.