Tripura's traditional Sarinda, an indigenous string musical instrument, has been awarded the prestigious GI tag. Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed it as a proud moment for the state's cultural heritage, marking Tripura's fourth GI-tagged product.

Tripura has added another feather to its cap with the traditional 'Tripura Sarinda', a unique indigenous string musical instrument, receiving the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, a development hailed by Chief Minister Manik Saha as a proud moment for the state's cultural heritage.

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Significance of GI Recognition

The GI recognition has been granted under the name "Tripura Sarinda (Musical Instrument), marking a significant achievement in preserving and promoting the rich folk traditions of the northeastern state.

Expressing his happiness over the development, Chief Minister Saha said the recognition would help safeguard Tripura's invaluable cultural legacy while providing greater visibility to its traditional art forms at national and international levels. He noted that the honour reflects the state's commitment to preserving indigenous heritage and strengthening its cultural identity.

"The GI tag for Tripura Sarinda is a proud moment for our state. It will play a crucial role in preserving and promoting our traditional musical heritage while creating new opportunities for artisans and musicians," the Chief Minister said.

Saha congratulated the artisans, craftsmen and musicians whose dedication, creativity and sustained efforts contributed to securing the GI recognition. He said their work has helped keep alive one of Tripura's oldest and most cherished musical traditions.

With the inclusion of the Tripura Sarinda, the state now has four GI-tagged products. Earlier, the famed 'Tripura Queen Pineapple', 'Tripura Risha and Pachra (Rignai)', and 'Matabari Pera' received GI recognition, highlighting the state's unique cultural and traditional heritage.

The Chief Minister described the latest recognition as another milestone in showcasing Tripura's indigenous craftsmanship and traditional knowledge systems on a wider platform.

Artists Celebrate Cultural Milestone

Speaking to ANI, noted young tribal artist Athukuri Debbarma and his preceptor, Khetra Mohan Debbarma, described the Sarinda as one of the oldest and most popular traditional musical instruments of Tripura. Sharing his experience as a performer, he said the instrument holds a special place in the cultural life of indigenous communities and has been passed down through generations.

"Sarinda is a proud and essential musical instrument of our Tripura state. We have been using this instrument for generations. In our state of Tripura, 184 kings have ruled in different periods. Because of this rich history, we often use the sarinda along with various other musical instruments and perform in museums as part of cultural and musical presentations," Khetra Mohan Debbarma said.

Athukuri Debbarma said, "The sarinda has also received GI (Geographical Indication) recognition in India as part of our tribal heritage. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided us with opportunities and support in this regard. In our state of Tripura, Chief Minister Saha has also contributed support for obtaining GI recognition. For this, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Tripura."

The Sairanda, a handcrafted bowed string instrument, is widely associated with the folk music traditions of Tripura's tribal communities and is considered an important symbol of the state's cultural identity. The latest GI recognition is expected to boost efforts to preserve the instrument and support local artisans engaged in its work. (ANI)