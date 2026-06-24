A stampede-like situation at the JPL T20 final in Ranchi's JSCA Stadium left several people injured. Authorities cited a large crowd due to free entry and poor management. Health Minister Irfan Ansari assured that all medical aid is being provided.

Health Minister Assures 'No Need to Panic'

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday said there was "no need to panic" after a stampede-like situation at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi during the final match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL) left several people injured.

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Following the incident, Ansari said the Health Department was immediately activated after reports of injuries emerged from the stadium. He added that ambulances were rushed to the spot and hospitals were alerted to ensure prompt treatment of the injured.

"As soon as reports came in of some people being injured during the final T-20 match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL) at JSCA Stadium, I have immediately activated the Health Department. Necessary instructions have been issued to the Civil Surgeon and relevant officials. Ambulances have reached the spot, and all the injured are being provided with prompt medical assistance. Hospitals have also been alerted for the better treatment of the injured," he said in a post on X.

He further said that he was personally monitoring the situation and assured that all necessary arrangements were being made for treatment and relief efforts. "I myself am continuously monitoring the situation, and the Health Department is fully engaged in relief and treatment efforts with utmost readiness. There is no need to panic; arrangements are being ensured for the proper treatment of all the injured," he added.

Chaos Erupts Over Free Entry and Crowd Surge

Earlier on Tuesday, a stampede-like situation arose at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi during the final match of the Jharkhand T20 League due to an unexpectedly large crowd, leaving several people injured, officials said.

According to officials, a large number of spectators gathered at the stadium as entry for the final match was free. As the crowd swelled, authorities closed the stadium gates, triggering unrest among people waiting to enter. Some spectators attempted to scale the gates and boundary walls to gain entry into the stadium, leading to chaos and a stampede-like situation.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment. Senior police officials, including the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), reached the stadium. A large police force was also deployed at the venue to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to reporters, Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said the slow pace of security frisking led to significant pressure from the public outside, which caused the chaos. "Only one gate was open for public entry, which caused a sudden surge in the crowd. The slow pace of security frisking led to significant pressure from the public outside, and the crowd became unruly for a brief period. We stepped in and brought the situation under control. "Some people sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. To my knowledge, four or five individuals were hurt. The situation is now calm and under control," he added.

Eyewitnesses Blame Poor Crowd Management

Meanwhile, Eyewitnesses alleged poor crowd management, claiming that limited gate openings led to chaos as spectators attempted to force entry.

"The arrangements were absolutely poor. What was the point of opening only two gates when it was the final? All the gates should have been opened. The general public suffered a lot. People even started jumping over the wall to enter the match..." an eyewitness told ANI.

Another eyewitness said there was a lack of administrative control, alleging theft and injuries amid the chaos. "There was no administration. My purse was stolen... A young girl's leg also probably got fractured... People lost their shoes and slippers. People were even jumping over the wall to get in," the eyewitness said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)