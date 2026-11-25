The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries announced the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dream Wednesday result for the 8 PM draw, featuring a Rs 1 Crore jackpot prize. Ticket holders can check full winning details and claim prizes up to Rs 10,000 at local counters or clear official verification steps within 30 days.

Rs 1 Crore — that is the life-changing jackpot announced at 8 PM today. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries rolled out the winning numbers for its popular Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dream Wednesday draw, handing one lucky player in Nagaland the top prize.

Just Rs 6 buys a shot at the fortune. Every Wednesday evening, thousands of hopeful players flock to authorised retail counters across the state to grab their entries for this flagship weekly draw.

Draw Schedule and Ticket Details

Midweek draws drive massive interest across the state lottery circuit. Officials conduct the Dear Dream Wednesday draw promptly at 8 PM, releasing the official winning series across Nagaland through established sales channels.

Buyers grab these low-cost tickets throughout the day. Authorized agents sell the Rs 6 paper tickets across extensive retail networks prior to the 8 PM deadline, ensuring widespread access for participants in every district.

Prize Categories and Cash Breakdowns

One single ticket secured the full Rs 1 Crore bounty by matching all five digits and the draw series. Matching tickets in other series win a Rs 1,000 consolation prize. Ten secondary winners receive Rs 9,000 each.

Smaller payouts reach thousands of players. The third prize awards Rs 450, the fourth prize pays Rs 250, and the fifth prize brings Rs 120 to ticket holders. Winners must verify their numbers against the official government gazette list.

Check your numbers carefully, as even a single digit makes all the difference.

Claim Process for Winning Tickets

30 days! That is the strict deadline for every winner. Fail to file on time, and the state government permanently forfeits your funds.