    Nagaland Election 2023: NDPP-BJP govt will solve all issues, says Amit Shah; takes swipe at Congress

    Nagaland Election 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the NDPP-BJP coalition would retain power in Nagaland and solve all of the state's problems. Shah slammed the Congress party and its leaders for their choice of words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the opposition party's members' standards had fallen since Rahul Gandhi became its leader.

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party coalition would retain power in Nagaland and solve all of the state's problems on Monday, February 20. The Union Home Minister also took a swipe at Congress and its leaders saying, "After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Party will be invisible even through a telescope." 

    Shah also assured the people that the Naga peace talks would be concluded quickly and that the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) issues, which have been demanding a separate state, would be addressed.

    While addressing a rally in Nagaland, Amit Shah said, "After the elections, the NDPP-BJP coalition will form the government in Nagaland. We will solve all of the state's problems."

     

    Amit Shah's visit is the first by any Union Home minister to this district in Nagaland's eastern tip, which also shares a border with Myanmar, claimed the organisers.

    Reiterating the BJP's commitment towards the Naga peace talks, Amit Shah said, "We aim to make peace talks successful and solve Naga political problem quickly."

    "We discussed and understood their problems and assured them that the new government that will be formed under (chief minister Neiphiu) Rio ji would resolve these," said the senior BJP leader, stating that the issues raised by ENPO were legitimate.

    "Whatever is required, such as extra-budgetary allocations, increased power for the council, or equal development, the NDPP-BJP government will work on it," said Shah.

    Shah explained that we want to see the peace talks succeed and the Naga political problem resolved quickly.

    He also took a swipe at the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, saying that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress will not be invisible even through a telescope. Shah claimed that the Congress leaders' tendency to indulge in slinging mud at Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased since Rahul Gandhi became its leader.

    (With inputs from PTI)

