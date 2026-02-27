Vayu Shakti 2026 is a reminder of how the Indian Air Force executed Operation Sindoor with precision after the Pahalgam terror attack, says Wing Commander Jaydeep Singh. The exercise showcases the IAF's motto: 'Unerring, Impenetrable, and Precise'.

Vayu Shakti: Recalling Operation Sindoor's Precision

Wing Commander Jaydeep Singh on Friday said Vayu Shakti 2026 was not just a display of air power but a reminder of how the Indian Air Force executed Operation Sindoor with precision and resolve after the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to ANI, Singh said that Vayu Shakti 2026 will also remind Operation Sindoor, how the Indian Air Force avenged the lives of its innocent people by destroying the enemies. "This time in Vayu Shakti 2026, we showcased a small glimpse of the Air Force's motto, which is now 'Achook, Abhedya, aur Sateek' (Unerring, Impenetrable, and Precise). And in this, we demonstrated how we executed Operation Sindoor. How, after a trigger event - the Pahalgam attack in which our civilians were killed - we took action, dominated the escalation ladder, and forced the enemy to come to the negotiating table through our actions and precise targeting," he said.

Singh added that the Indian Air Force taught the enemy a lesson in an unmistakable, controlled and accurate manner, and Pakistan knelt before India for a ceasefire.

Massive Firepower on Display

"There are 130 aircraft, which include fighters, transport helicopters, and some RPAs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft). It was shown that around 277 weapons will be fired, carrying a net explosive quotient of 12,000. It demonstrated right in front of you what kind of effect that will have on the ground," he added.

A Showcase of IAF's Modern Capabilities

Exercise 'Vayu Shakti' is working as a platform for the Indian Air Force, so that it can show the full potential of its very trendy and motivated air warriors to the entire country and senior leadership, as they operate a variety of state-of-the-art and legacy systems well.

Vayu Shakti-2026 showed the Indian Air Force's ability to operate in a networked environment, showing the firepower and accuracy of its air and surface-based weapon systems and special forces.

During the display, frontline fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters and surface-to-air missile systems showed their operational capabilities. In addition, the troops of the Garuda Force of the IAF showed their combat capability in the special operation.

Pokhran: The Strategic Proving Ground

The organisation of today's exercise showed the IAF's ability to operate with the highest level of competence and accuracy, regardless of environmental conditions. It is very true that the air power showing the strength of the Indian Air Force is the Pokhran Field Firing Range instead of 2026.

The range is near Jaisalmer and is closely linked to the country's strategic expectations, as it is a place for testing a wide range of weapons. However, several air-to-ground weapon firing ranges exist, where all of the IAF's airborne weapon platforms undergo heavy weapons delivery training. However, this large place in the dry desert of Rajasthan is more important because of its large size and safety zone, where some special weapons can be fired and tested only at this range.

At least once a year, all IAF squadrons come to Pokhran to practice delivering their dangerous weapons. (ANI)