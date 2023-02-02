Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nagaland election 2023: BJP announces candidate list, party to contest in 20 seats

    In the 2018 Nagaland legislative assembly elections, Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats, the National People's Party won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat went to the Independent.

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (February 2) announced its candidates for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly election 2023. According to the list, the BJP has fielded its state president Temjen Imna Along from Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.

    See full list here:

    Nagaland is all set to vote on February 27 along with Meghalaya and the results will be announced on March 2. In the 2018 Nagaland legislative assembly elections, Naga Peoples Front won 26 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 18 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 12 seats, the National People's Party won 2 seats, JD-U won 1 seat and 1 seat went to the Independent.

    After the election, a coalition of NDPP and Bharatiya Janata Party formed the state government, with Neiphiu Rio becoming Chief Minister.

    Earlier, the NDPP and the BJP had agreed to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Nagaland on a 40:20 seat sharing deal.

    Notably, the BJP had sought as many as four urban seats – Kohima Town, Mon Town, Tuensang Sadar-II and Wokha – in its share of 20.

