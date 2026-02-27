The Supreme Court granted bail to Dr Ajay Taware, a doctor arrested for tampering with the blood samples of the juvenile in the Pune Porsche crash case. The relief was granted on grounds of parity with other co-accused who also received bail.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to a doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of a 17-year-old boy accused of crashing a Porsche car into a motorcycle in Pune, killing two people.

The incident dates back to May 19, 2024, when a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old under the influence of alcohol fatally knocked down two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

Bail Granted on Grounds of Parity

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted relief to Sassoon General Hospital's former medical superintendent, Dr Ajay Taware, on the ground of parity with other accused who have already been granted bail.

On February 2, the top court granted bail to three other accused in the blood sample swapping case, observing that parents are to be blamed for such incidents involving juveniles, as they do not have control over their children.

With the grant of bail to Dr Ajay Taware, all four accused, Taware, Amar Santish Gaikwad (an alleged middleman), Aditya Avinash Sood and Ashish Satish Mittal, have now secured relief from the apex court. They are alleged to have helped the juvenile's family tamper with evidence by swapping blood samples.

Details on Co-accused and Proceedings

Among them, Sood and Mittal are the parents of two other juveniles who were in the car at the time of the accident, including one juvenile passenger seated in the rear seat of the Porsche.

Gaikwad, Sood and Mittal had been in custody for 18 months before being granted bail by the bench.

On January 23, the top court had sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by Gaikwad seeking bail in the case.

Earlier, on January 7, the court had also sought the Maharashtra government's response to bail pleas filed by Sood and Mittal.