Experts report a surge in myopia (nearsightedness) among children, linking it to increased screen time and reduced outdoor activities. They recommend less screen exposure, more sunlight, the 20-20-20 rule, and regular vision screening.

Myopia is known as a vision condition related to nearsightedness or shortsightedness. According to the experts its increasing in children due to screen time. Dr Jeewan Singh, who served as the Chief of the Dr RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences and Dean at AIIMS, New Delhi said, "Myopia in India, especially in children is increasing and the main causes for this surge is increased screen time, decreased outdoor activities and low sunlight exposure, parents having myopia themselves & school curriculums focused on use of tablets or laptops for digital learning."

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Causes and Recommended Treatments

"Decrease in screen time, increased sunlight exposure and outdoor activities, along with appropriate glass prescription, are required for the primary treatment of myopia. In progressive cases, we may also need to start on low-dose atropine drops, DIMS, or peripheral defocus glasses and ortho-k contact lenses after proper evaluation. Strengthening regular vision screening programs in schools is needed to identify these children early enough to give appropriate and timely care," he recommended for strengthening vision.

Dr Digvijay Singh, Director, Noble Eye Care, Gurugram, said, "In this digital age, where devices are integrated into our lives, there has been an epidemic of myopia the world over. Where wearing glasses was a rare sight in the young children and adults, spectacles have become common use and dot the faces of many in the current generation."

Tips for Safe Screen Usage

"Avoid prolonged screen time: The screen should be used in short intervals. Ideally, every 20 minutes one should take a break and focus on a far off object for 20seconds," he said.

Dr Digvijay also said, "Use a bigger screen - Wherever possible, a larger screen at a distance should be preferred to a smaller screen at near. Use a television to watch your movies rather than a laptop. Prefer a desktop or laptop for online classes or video conferences rather than a tablet or smartphone. Proper Lighting: Watch screens in a well-lit room with indirect lighting onto the screen to avoid glare. Watching screens or reading in a dimly lit room causes immense eye strain. Do not have a light just behind the screen or behind you, casting your shadow on the screen."

"Screen brightness: Keep the screen brightness setting to moderate. Very low or very high brightness both induce strain and can cause eye fatigue. Use Glasses: Prescription spectacles (powered) should be worn all the time. An anti-glare coating may be helpful in reducing eye strain. There is no proven benefit of blue blocking or tinted glasses as of today. Glasses should be cleaned on a regular basis, and there should be no scratches on the lens," he added.

Experts also say that make sure you blink regularly to prevent eye fatigue and dryness. Use of lubricant eyedrops can be done if the eyes seem dry or tired.

Spending time outdoors, at least 2 hours outside in natural light every day, is also suggested.

Children and young adults should limit the time they spend on doing near activities, including reading, digital devices and fine art work. Constant focusing on near work for more than 45 minutes is likely to increase the chance of developing progressive myopia. Near work should not be done closer than 33 cm from the face. Children who read or draw by keeping books too close to their face (25 cm or closer) are more likely to develop myopia.

Dr Anil Solanki, consultant, ophthalmology, Sir Gangaram Hospital, said that follow the 20-20-20 rule, "20-20-20 rule -After every 20 minutes, take a break of 20 seconds and look at any object which is 20 feet away. Sunlight is the most powerful defence against myopia progression. Playing 1-2 hours outdoors daily triggers the release of dopamine, which helps in slowing down myopia by decreasing the progression of eyeball length. Keep the screen 20-24 inchs away from the eyes, with an angle slightly below the eye level. Avoid keeping the screen brightness too high ."

He also said, "As blink rate drops by 50% during gazing at the screen, make a conscious effort to blink more often."