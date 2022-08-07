My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

A 'Common Registration Facility' will enable 11 States/UTs to collect data of persons desirous of registering for inclusion under the National Food Security Act. The policy will help homeless people, destitute, migrants and other eligible beneficiaries

Homeless people, the destitute, migrants and other eligible beneficiaries can now apply for ration cards through a common registration facility in 11 states and Union Territories.

The National Food Security Act provides maximum coverage for about 81.35 crore persons. At present, around 79.77 crore persons are given highly subsidised foodgrains under the Act. So, 1.58 crore more beneficiaries can be added.

According to Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, a 'Common Registration Facility' (My Ration-My Right) has been launched to help states in effortlessly identifying eligible beneficiaries and issuing ration cards to such people. This will enable them to avail their legal entitlement.

Around 4.7 crore ration cards catering to around 18-19 crore beneficiaries have been cancelled in the last 7-8 years for various reasons. The new web-based facility will initially be available in 11 states and Union Territories. These 11 states include Assam, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Goa, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Pandey said that the purpose behind launching the common registration facility is that many homeless people do not get ration cards issued as they move from one place to another for their livelihood. They are unable to get a ration card because they are not residents of their current place of residence and have come from somewhere else.

Now, domestic help and workers at shops-establishments can seek help from any individual who can fill in their data and apply for a ration card for them. Once the data is uploaded, the same will be shared with the states and UTs for verification. They will then be registered for inclusion under the National Food Security Act while residing anywhere in the country.

