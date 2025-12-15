In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a man allegedly hanged his three daughters before taking his own life, leaving two sons who escaped to alert villagers. Police are investigating, and bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

A heartbreaking incident has come to light in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, where a man and his three young daughters were found dead inside their home, triggering shock and grief across the village. The tragedy occurred in Navalpur Mishraulia village, where police recovered the bodies on Monday after being alerted by local residents.

Victims Identified As Father And Minor Daughters

The deceased have been identified as Amarnath Ram and his daughters Radha Kumari, Radhika and Shivani, all believed to be between 9 and 12 years old. According to preliminary information, all four were found hanging inside the house.

Villagers told the police that Amarnath Ram allegedly took the extreme step of hanging his daughters before ending his own life.

Two Sons Escape And Raise Alarm

Two sons of the deceased reportedly managed to escape from the house and immediately informed villagers about the incident. Their alert prompted locals to rush to the spot, after which the police were informed.

Financial Distress And Personal Loss Cited As Possible Reasons

Residents of the village described the tragedy as a case of mass suicide, attributing it to severe financial difficulties faced by the family. They said Amarnath Ram had been under significant stress following the recent death of his wife and was struggling to manage household responsibilities.

Police Await Post-Mortem Report

Police officials reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and sequence of events.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) East-2, Manoj Kumar Singh, said, “The exact cause of the incident will be known only after the post-mortem examination. The case is being investigated in accordance with established procedures.”

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.