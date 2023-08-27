Muzaffarnagar viral video case: School to remain shut for now; check details

The Basic Education Officer (BSA) stated that the school's operations are temporarily suspended. Moreover, the block education officer will facilitate the admission of the affected students into another educational establishment starting on Monday.

Initiating a stern response, Muzaffarnagar district administration has commenced the procedure to revoke the school's recognition where a shocking incident unfolded. In a video, a teacher named Tripta Tyagi was seen directing her Class 2 students to slap their fellow Muslim classmate, sparking outrage.

Prompt action followed as Muzaffarnagar Police booked Tripta Tyagi on Saturday. Reports indicate that the education department sent a notice to the school, seeking clarifications on various aspects related to the institution's standards. A precautionary measure has been taken, ordering the school's closure until a complete investigation into the incident is concluded.

Tripta Tyagi has come under scrutiny after a video surfaced depicting her making communal remarks and instructing her Class 2 students to physically assault their Muslim classmate. Adding to this, Tyagi is reportedly the principal of the school itself. Following this distressing incident, Muzaffarnagar Police took action by lodging a case against Tyagi on Saturday.

The video clip, that has been widely shared on social media platforms, has ignited a wave of indignation. It captures Tyagi's actions within a classroom at Neha Public School, where she urges her students to slap the young boy, further amplifying the shock and concern surrounding the incident.