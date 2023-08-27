'I'm not ashamed': Uttar Pradesh teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in class, sparks row

In her defense, Tyagi asserted that while laws have been formulated, the need to maintain discipline among school children remains essential. She framed her actions as a method of managing students' behavior.

In response to the widespread outrage that was caused by a viral video, a case has been registered against a school teacher from Uttar Pradesh. The video depicted the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, instructing her students to slap their fellow classmate of Muslim descent, an act that has ignited intense public condemnation.

Tripta Tyagi, who also holds the position of principal at Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar, was captured in the video making inflammatory remarks while compelling the students to slap a 7-year-old boy, who stood in distress, his face marked with tears.

Despite the uproar, Tripta Tyagi remains steadfast and unapologetic about her actions. "I am not ashamed. I have served the people of this village as a teacher. They all are with me," she openly stated. She proceeded to rationalize her conduct by asserting the necessity of "controlling" the students within the school environment.

Earlier, Tyagi had dismissed the controversy surrounding the viral video as a "minor issue." She acknowledged her mistake but believed that it was unduly magnified. "This wasn't my intention. I am accepting my mistake, but this was unnecessarily turned into a big issue," she commented.

Following a comprehensive investigation, a senior police officer revealed that they had substantiated the teacher's utterance, which alleged, "the mothers of those Muslim children who do not pay attention to the studies of their wards, their academics get totally destroyed."

Aravind Mallappa Bangari, the District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar, confirmed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the teacher, marking a significant step in addressing the incident.

"We have conducted a thorough investigation. Acting on the complaint filed by the child's father, we have initiated legal action against the accused teacher. Simultaneously, departmental measures are being undertaken against the teacher," Bangari conveyed.

The boy's father recounted to the police that his son had been subjected to prolonged standing, humiliation, and physical abuse. The father elaborated, "My son is seven. The teacher had my child beaten up repeatedly by students. My nephew captured the video when he was at the school for some purpose... My seven-year-old son endured torture for an extended duration. He remains traumatized. It's essential to clarify that this incident transcends religious lines; we advocate for due legal process."

The viral video has ignited a massive outrage on social media platforms. Beyond partisan boundaries, politicians have unanimously condemned the episode, characterizing it as a hate crime and spotlighting the ruling BJP government in the state.

