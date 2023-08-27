Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'm not ashamed': Uttar Pradesh teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in class, sparks row

    In her defense, Tyagi asserted that while laws have been formulated, the need to maintain discipline among school children remains essential. She framed her actions as a method of managing students' behavior.

    Im not ashamed Uttar Pradesh teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in class, sparks row AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    In response to the widespread outrage that was caused by a viral video, a case has been registered against a school teacher from Uttar Pradesh. The video depicted the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, instructing her students to slap their fellow classmate of Muslim descent, an act that has ignited intense public condemnation.

    Tripta Tyagi, who also holds the position of principal at Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar, was captured in the video making inflammatory remarks while compelling the students to slap a 7-year-old boy, who stood in distress, his face marked with tears.

    28-feet Nataraja bronze sculpture from Tamil Nadu to grace G20 summit venue in New Delhi; check details

    Despite the uproar, Tripta Tyagi remains steadfast and unapologetic about her actions. "I am not ashamed. I have served the people of this village as a teacher. They all are with me," she openly stated. She proceeded to rationalize her conduct by asserting the necessity of "controlling" the students within the school environment.

    In her defense, Tyagi asserted that while laws have been formulated, the need to maintain discipline among school children remains essential. She framed her actions as a method of managing students' behavior.

    Earlier, Tyagi had dismissed the controversy surrounding the viral video as a "minor issue." She acknowledged her mistake but believed that it was unduly magnified. "This wasn't my intention. I am accepting my mistake, but this was unnecessarily turned into a big issue," she commented.

     

    Mann Ki Baat: 'India has made G20 more inclusive during its presidency,' says PM Modi

    Following a comprehensive investigation, a senior police officer revealed that they had substantiated the teacher's utterance, which alleged, "the mothers of those Muslim children who do not pay attention to the studies of their wards, their academics get totally destroyed."

    Aravind Mallappa Bangari, the District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar, confirmed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the teacher, marking a significant step in addressing the incident.

    "We have conducted a thorough investigation. Acting on the complaint filed by the child's father, we have initiated legal action against the accused teacher. Simultaneously, departmental measures are being undertaken against the teacher," Bangari conveyed.

    The boy's father recounted to the police that his son had been subjected to prolonged standing, humiliation, and physical abuse. The father elaborated, "My son is seven. The teacher had my child beaten up repeatedly by students. My nephew captured the video when he was at the school for some purpose... My seven-year-old son endured torture for an extended duration. He remains traumatized. It's essential to clarify that this incident transcends religious lines; we advocate for due legal process."

    The viral video has ignited a massive outrage on social media platforms. Beyond partisan boundaries, politicians have unanimously condemned the episode, characterizing it as a hate crime and spotlighting the ruling BJP government in the state.

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Chandrayaan 3 mission living example of women power', says PM Modi

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    28 feet Nataraja bronze sculpture from Tamil Nadu to grace G20 summit venue in New Delhi; check details AJR

    28-feet Nataraja bronze sculpture from Tamil Nadu to grace G20 summit venue in New Delhi; check details

    Explained How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

    Explained: How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

    Mann Ki Baat: 'India has made G20 more inclusive during its presidency,' says PM Modi AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: 'India has made G20 more inclusive during its presidency,' says PM Modi

    India to send female robot 'Vyomamitra' into space on Gaganyaan mission vkp

    India to send female robot 'Vyomamitra' into space on Gaganyaan mission

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Chandrayaan 3 mission living example of women power', says PM Modi AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: 'Chandrayaan 3 mission living example of women power', says PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Ginger to Cinnamon: 6 ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat ATG

    Ginger to Cinnamon: 6 ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

    28 feet Nataraja bronze sculpture from Tamil Nadu to grace G20 summit venue in New Delhi; check details AJR

    28-feet Nataraja bronze sculpture from Tamil Nadu to grace G20 summit venue in New Delhi; check details

    Explained How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

    Explained: How close to the Sun will India's Aditya-L1 get?

    RRKPK This is how Diljit Dosanjh reacted after Karan Johar sought his permission to use popular song 'Lover' ADC

    RRKPK: This is how Diljit Dosanjh reacted after Karan Johar sought his permission to use popular song 'Lover'

    Toucans to Penguins: 7 birds with unusual beaks ATG

    Toucans to Penguins: 7 birds with unusual beaks

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon