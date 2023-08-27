28-feet Nataraja bronze sculpture from Tamil Nadu to grace G20 summit venue in New Delhi; check details

This extraordinary sculpture, a collaborative effort by sculptors Sadasivam, Gowrisankar, Santosh Kumar, and Raghavan, was commissioned by Achal Pandya, the professor and head of the Department of Conservation at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNAC), acting on behalf of the Union Ministry of Culture.

In preparation for the upcoming G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi, a remarkable 28-foot-tall bronze Nataraja sculpture has been transported from Tail Nadu's Swamimalai district. This intricate artwork, weighing 19 tonnes, was meticulously crafted by the renowned sculptor siblings Srikanta Stapathi, Radhakrishna Stapathi, and Swaminatha Stapathi.

Fashioned from a blend of eight metals, including gold, silver, mercury, iron, and zinc, this monumental piece embodies a fusion of artistic brilliance.

The statue, boasting a height of 22 feet and a six-foot pedestal, culminates in a grand stature of 28 feet. Srikanta Stapathi emphasized their adherence to the model of Nataraja statues from the Chola era, particularly those from Chidambaram and Konerirajapuram.

Using the 'lost-wax' casting technique, the sculptors have ingeniously recreated this masterpiece. This method, rooted in history and used since the Chola dynasty, begins with the creation of a wax model encased in clay, sourced from the alluvial soil found along the Cauvery River in Swamimalai.

After the clay dries, the wax is melted away by heat, making room for molten bronze. Once the metal cools, the mold is broken, and the sculpture is meticulously chiseled into perfection. The transportation of this magnificent creation to the capital is a testament to the fusion of tradition, artistry, and contemporary significance.

Ahead of the G20 conference, massive security is being prepared in the national capital. During the days of the conference, there will be traffic control including at the airport.

As many as 160 domestic flights will be canceled from September 8 to 10. 80 flights scheduled to depart from Delhi and 80 flights scheduled to arrive at Delhi will be cancelled.

However, the restriction does not apply to international flights. During the G20 Summit, Delhi Police has asked the people to avoid roads and travel by metro as much as possible.