    Mutton biryani to rasgullas: 2,500 inmates in Kolkata prison to feast on special menu for Durga Puja

    Kolkata prison authorities in south Kolkata have whipped up a special menu for the final four days of Durga Puja. Nearly 2,500 inmates will feast on a veritable smorgasbord of non-vegetarian items from October 2 through October 5 barring the day of Maha Ashtami.

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    South Kolkata prison authorities have prepared a special cuisine for the remaining four days of Durga Puja. From October 2 to 5, about 2,500 inmates at the Presidency Central Correctional Home will feast on a sumptuous feast of non-vegetarian fare, excluding Maha Ashtami. The prison authorities will be arranging a special menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner with the sole aim to somewhat spice up their otherwise mundane lives during the four days of the festive season. 

    “Bengalis celebrate this special occasion with non-vegetarian food and [sic] hence to keep with the tradition, the inmates will be served with sumptuous vegetarian food like khichuri, polao, luchi, dum aloo, paneer masala and navratan korma as decided as yet," a jail official informed media.

    Aside from October 3, the day of Ashtami, the convicts will have access to a wide range of meat. This features, among other things, "mutton biryani, mutton kalia, a variety of fish and shrimp dishes, fried rice, and chilli chicken." Rasgullas and Laddus are included on the special menu.

    Now the question automatically arises whether this special Puja- days menu is being planned keeping mind the presence of the heavyweight inmate, the former West Bengal education and commerce and industries minister Partha Chatterjee, who is under judicial custody there for his alleged involvement in the multi- crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam.

    According to the court decision, Chatterjee must remain behind bars until October 31, which means he will miss the whole holiday season. In addition, on October 6, he will celebrate his 70th birthday in prison.

