Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahishasura' at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata sparks controversy: Report

Every year, Durga puja organisers choose a theme and use their pandals, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it. Many a time, the traditional Mahishasura was replaced by something that represents social evil.

In yet another controversy over a durga puja in Kolkata organised by the All India Hindu Mahasabha depicted the "Mahisasura", also known as Buffalo demon, somewhat similar to Mahatma Gandhi. However, after pressure from the Ministry of Home Affairs , the organisers of the puja changed and removed the face, they alleged.

According to reports, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha changed the appearance of the idol, which looked like Gandhi, following instructions from the police after a complaint was lodged.

Also read: Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3

Speaking to reporters, Chandrachur Goswami, working President of West Bengal state unit of All India Hindu Mahasabha said, "We see Gandhi as true asura. He is the real asura. That's why we made the murti like this."

"The central government is promoting Mahatma Gandhi. We were forced to remove the murti and change it. We have been pressurised by the Home Ministry. We want to remove Gandhi from everywhere and keep Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters in front," Goswami said.

Also read: Mulayam Singh Yadav's health remains critical, team of oncologists supervising treatment

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga slew Mahisasur in an epic battle to end his evil reign. A journalist tweeted a purported photograph of the Durga idol, before deleting the post claiming that the police asked him to do so as it might create tension during the festival.

The move drew condemnation from all political parties, the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, and the opposition parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, CPI-M and Congress.

The move was condemned by the Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha. The leader of the Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha said, "We condemn what they have done. This is only to come in the limelight. They claim themselves as Hindu Mahasabha. But we think this is sad."

Also read: Indian Air Force to get first made-in-India light combat helicopters today

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said if this was really done, it was nothing but sacrilege.

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha also claimed that they are the 'only' Hindu Mahasabha party. Chandrachur Goswami said, "All the other Hindu Mahasabha organisations are false. These are all triggered by the BJP."

Every year, Durga puja organisers choose a theme and use their pandals, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it. Many a time, the traditional Mahishasura was replaced by something that represents social evil.