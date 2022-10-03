Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahishasura' at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata sparks controversy: Report

    Every year, Durga puja organisers choose a theme and use their pandals, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it. Many a time, the traditional Mahishasura was replaced by something that represents social evil.

    Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahishasura' at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata sparks controversy: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

    In yet another controversy over a durga puja in Kolkata organised by the All India Hindu Mahasabha depicted the "Mahisasura", also known as Buffalo demon, somewhat similar to Mahatma Gandhi. However, after pressure from the Ministry of Home Affairs , the organisers of the puja changed and removed the face, they alleged.

    According to reports, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha changed the appearance of the idol, which looked like Gandhi, following instructions from the police after a complaint was lodged.

    Also read: Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3

    Speaking to reporters, Chandrachur Goswami, working President of West Bengal state unit of All India Hindu Mahasabha said, "We see Gandhi as true asura. He is the real asura. That's why we made the murti like this."

    "The central government is promoting Mahatma Gandhi. We were forced to remove the murti and change it. We have been pressurised by the Home Ministry. We want to remove Gandhi from everywhere and keep Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters in front," Goswami said.

    Also read: Mulayam Singh Yadav's health remains critical, team of oncologists supervising treatment

    According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga slew Mahisasur in an epic battle to end his evil reign. A journalist tweeted a purported photograph of the Durga idol, before deleting the post claiming that the police asked him to do so as it might create tension during the festival.

    The move drew condemnation from all political parties, the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, and the opposition parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, CPI-M and Congress.

    The move was condemned by the Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha. The leader of the Bengal Provincial Hindu Mahasabha said, "We condemn what they have done. This is only to come in the limelight. They claim themselves as Hindu Mahasabha. But we think this is sad."

    Also read: Indian Air Force to get first made-in-India light combat helicopters today

    Mamata Banerjee-led TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said if this was really done, it was nothing but sacrilege.

    Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha also claimed that they are the 'only' Hindu Mahasabha party. Chandrachur Goswami said, "All the other Hindu Mahasabha organisations are false. These are all triggered by the BJP."

    Every year, Durga puja organisers choose a theme and use their pandals, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it. Many a time, the traditional Mahishasura was replaced by something that represents social evil.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3 AJR

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats AJR

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health update Medanta hospital in Gurugram Uttar Pradesh

    Mulayam Singh Yadav's health remains critical, team of oncologists supervising treatment

    IRCTC Latest Update: Railways has cancelled 146 trains on October 3

    IRCTC Latest Update: Railways cancelled 146 trains on October 3

    Indian Air Force to get first made-in-India light combat helicopters today AJR

    Indian Air Force to get first made-in-India light combat helicopters today

    Recent Stories

    Honey Singh posts Alfaaz health update, says Punjabi singer in ICU and critical

    Honey Singh posts Alfaaz health update, says Punjabi singer in ICU and critical

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3 AJR

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats AJR

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats

    Ad legend Dan Wieden, who coined Nike's 'Just Do It,' dies at 77 AJR

    Ad legend Dan Wieden, who coined Nike's 'Just Do It,' dies at 77

    Want a natural glow? Apply these 5 things after taking face steam drb

    Want a natural glow? Apply these 5 things after taking face steam

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon