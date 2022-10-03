Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3

    Police are suspecting a short circuit to be the main cause behind the fire but said they are waiting for confirmation from their technical team investigating the case.

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    The death toll from the Durga puja pandal fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadoi late on Sunday night went up to three as two more people, including a 10-year-old boy, succumbed to their burn injuries on Monday. According to reports, over 60 people suffered burns in the incident.

    District magistrate Gaurang Rathi said the boy died while undergoing treatment in Varanasi. He added that 22 people suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to Banaras Hindu University Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

    Also read: 'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats

    Rathi said prima facie a short circuit appeared to be caused the fire even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

    Vinay Prakash, an eyewitness, said a curtain near the entrance of the pandal caught fire around the time of aarti.

    Around 300 people were inside the Pandal at the time of the incident.

    Also read: Mulayam Singh Yadav's health remains critical, team of oncologists supervising treatment

    It is reportedly said that the victims, Naveen Kumar (10), son of Umesh Kumar who hails from Baari village, died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment in Varanasi. Jaya Devi (47) was declared brought dead by the doctors on Sunday night. Ankush Soni (12) succumbed at a Bhadohi hospital on Sunday night.

    Some critically injured were also rushed to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

    Also read: Indian Air Force to get first made-in-India light combat helicopters today

    "Soon after getting information that the victims are being brought to BHU Trauma centre, we created a Green Corridor to ensure hassle-free transportation of the victims," Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said.

    Police are suspecting a short circuit to be the main cause behind the fire but said they are waiting for confirmation from their technical team investigating the case.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats AJR

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health update Medanta hospital in Gurugram Uttar Pradesh

    Mulayam Singh Yadav's health remains critical, team of oncologists supervising treatment

    IRCTC Latest Update: Railways has cancelled 146 trains on October 3

    IRCTC Latest Update: Railways cancelled 146 trains on October 3

    Indian Air Force to get first made-in-India light combat helicopters today AJR

    Indian Air Force to get first made-in-India light combat helicopters today

    Threat to Eknath Shinde's life: Maharashtra CM's security beefed up further; HM Fadnavis orders probe - adt

    Threat to Eknath Shinde's life: Maharashtra CM's security beefed up further; HM Fadnavis orders probe

    Recent Stories

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats AJR

    'Won't be scared': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's security ramped up after death threats

    Ad legend Dan Wieden, who coined Nike's 'Just Do It,' dies at 77 AJR

    Ad legend Dan Wieden, who coined Nike's 'Just Do It,' dies at 77

    Want a natural glow? Apply these 5 things after taking face steam drb

    Want a natural glow? Apply these 5 things after taking face steam

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health update Medanta hospital in Gurugram Uttar Pradesh

    Mulayam Singh Yadav's health remains critical, team of oncologists supervising treatment

    IRCTC Latest Update: Railways has cancelled 146 trains on October 3

    IRCTC Latest Update: Railways cancelled 146 trains on October 3

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon