Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Muslim vendors banned in temple fair, Home Minister says 'reaction for action'

    Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra seems to have justified the temple administration in Kaup Mari Temple fair banning Muslim vendors. The Minister termed the development as a reaction on the Muslim community calling bandh the other day.

    Muslim vendors banned in temple fair, Home Minister says 'reaction for action'-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 2:18 PM IST

    With Karnataka's famous temple administration in Udupi banning Muslim vendors being debated widely, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnandendra has justified the decision.

    The Minister addressing the press said, "the decision by the temple administration is a reaction for the action by Muslim community. The Muslim community had called bandh and shut shops as a protest against the HC verdict," said Jnanendra.

    He further added that he is pained by such developments as it will only create further divide in the society and efforts should be made to restore brotherhood. He said at the moment, he is only concerned about the law and order situation and has asked the Udupi police to be alert during the temple fair and also asked for a report.

    The Kaup Mari Temple administration had ordered that this year stalls during the two-day fair will not be given to Muslims. Temple administration president Ramesh Hedge told Asianet Newsable that there was pressure from the Hindu group not to allot stalls to members from other communities and also said the temple administration also went by its Endowment Department orders that the stalls and shops must be given to Hindu vendors.

    Earlier the temple administration in Shivamogga's Kote Marikamba also has issued the same directives and now Hindu groups contended that despite the HC verdict banning Hijab in the classroom, the community protested and held a bandh.

    Prakash Kukkehalli, Mangaluru divisional general secretary of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) justified the decision of denying stalls to Muslims as it is right to put stalls in temple premises in reserved for Hindus and said, "The Muslim community has called for a bandh against HC verdict and forced three Hindu vendors to shut shop in of the complex in Kaup village and as a result now, the Hindu's are boycotting Muslims traders," said Kukkehalli. 

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre-dnm

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter-dnm

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter

    Accidental missile launch probe Group Captain-rank officer to blame

    Accidental missile launch probe: Group Captain-rank officer to blame?

    Rampurhat killing: Latest updates from West Bengal Mamata BJP Congress

    Rampurhat killing: Governor-Mamata showdown, missing eyewitness claim and more

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp gcw

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

    Recent Stories

    Do not blame us for oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

    Don't blame us for global oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will INR 15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will ₹15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?

    Is Akshay Kumar greedy? Actor says, 'he is hungry for more' RBA

    Is Akshay Kumar greedy? Actor says, 'he is hungry for more'

    Chinese real estate Evergrande baffled post lenders claim $2billion in cash - ADT

    Chinese real estate Evergrande baffled post lenders claim $2billion in cash

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory gcw

    Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon