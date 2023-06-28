Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Muslim League will strongly oppose Uniform Civil Code: IUML

    The response from IUML came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the nation. PM Modi made it clear that managing a society with several sets of laws is impracticable and reaffirmed the need to offer equal rights as entrenched in the Constitution. 

    Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League made it clear on Wednesday that it will never accept the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The response came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for a common law throughout the nation yesterday. Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the state president of the Muslim League, referred to PM Modi's statement as unknown and unconstitutional and asserted that the current law is sufficient.

    In addition, the IUML alleged that Modi is dictating policy ahead of the 2018 Lok Sabha elections because he is worried about losing.

    IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said, "This recalls us a lot of the BJP's actions during the Karnataka elections. Nothing has been done by this administration to promote public welfare. The Prime Minister wants to bring up the issue of the Uniform Civil Code without any provocation while not even speaking out against the violence in Manipur."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. While stating that those opposing the UCC are prioritizing their own political gains over the country's welfare, PM Modi made it clear that running a country with multiple sets of laws is impractical and reiterated the need to provide equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution. 

    Interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal, PM Modi said: "Muslims of India should understand who are those inciting them for their own gains. Today we are seeing some people inciting others (Muslims) in the name of uniform civil code. Even the Constitution talks about equal rights to the citizens. They (the opposition) blame us, but it is they who do Muslim, Muslim. Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics."

