PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. While stating that those opposing the UCC are prioritizing their own political gains over the country's welfare, PM Modi made it clear that running a country with multiple sets of laws is impractical and reiterated the need to provide equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

Interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal, PM Modi said: "Muslims of India should understand who are those inciting them for their own gains. Today we are seeing some people inciting others (Muslims) in the name of uniform civil code. Even the Constitution talks about equal rights to the citizens. They (the opposition) blame us, but it is they who do Muslim, Muslim. Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics."

BJP leaders and ministers endorsed the Prime Minister's stand.

Meenakashi Lekhi, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs said Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be introduced in the country so that women get the position they deserve in the households. "The Government of India will do everything possible for this. There cannot be two laws in a country," she said.

Earlier this month, the 22nd Law Commission of India initiated a fresh examination of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by seeking opinions and suggestions from the public and recognized religious organizations. This comes after the previous consultation paper, released by the Law Commission almost four years ago, stated that a UCC was not deemed necessary or desirable at that time.

What will Uniform Civil Code do?

The concept of a Uniform Civil Code entails the establishment of a standardized set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession for all citizens of the country, irrespective of their religious affiliations. Presently, these matters are regulated by diverse laws influenced by religious beliefs, resulting in inconsistencies. The purpose of implementing a UCC is to eliminate these disparities.

Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, falling under the Directive Principles of State Policy, encourages the state to strive for the establishment of a uniform civil code across India. However, it is important to note that directive principles are not legally enforceable by courts, as clarified by Article 37 of the Constitution.

The UCC aims to ensure equal protection and rights for all citizens, including vulnerable sections such as women and religious minorities. By unifying the existing personal laws that are currently based on religious beliefs, such as the Hindu Code Bill and Shariat law, the UCC seeks to promote national unity. Once implemented, it will ensure that the same civil laws are applicable to all individuals, irrespective of their religious faith.