Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India, emphasizing equal rights and criticizing those who prioritize political gains. The UCC aims to provide consistent laws for all citizens, eliminating disparities based on religious beliefs.

    PM Modi strongly pitches for Uniform Civil Code; says Muslims being instigated and misled
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. While stating that those opposing the UCC are prioritizing their own political gains over the country's welfare, PM Modi made it clear that running a country with multiple sets of laws is impractical and reiterated the need to provide equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution. 

    Interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal, PM Modi said: "Muslims of India should understand who are those inciting them for their own gains. Today we are seeing some people inciting others (Muslims) in the name of uniform civil code. Even the Constitution talks about equal rights to the citizens. They (the opposition) blame us, but it is they who do Muslim, Muslim. Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics."

    BJP leaders and ministers endorsed the Prime Minister's stand. 

    Meenakashi Lekhi, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs said Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be introduced in the country so that women get the position they deserve in the households. "The Government of India will do everything possible for this. There cannot be two laws in a country," she said.

    Earlier this month, the 22nd Law Commission of India initiated a fresh examination of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by seeking opinions and suggestions from the public and recognized religious organizations. This comes after the previous consultation paper, released by the Law Commission almost four years ago, stated that a UCC was not deemed necessary or desirable at that time.

    What will Uniform Civil Code do?

    The concept of a Uniform Civil Code entails the establishment of a standardized set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession for all citizens of the country, irrespective of their religious affiliations. Presently, these matters are regulated by diverse laws influenced by religious beliefs, resulting in inconsistencies. The purpose of implementing a UCC is to eliminate these disparities.

    Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, falling under the Directive Principles of State Policy, encourages the state to strive for the establishment of a uniform civil code across India. However, it is important to note that directive principles are not legally enforceable by courts, as clarified by Article 37 of the Constitution.

    The UCC aims to ensure equal protection and rights for all citizens, including vulnerable sections such as women and religious minorities. By unifying the existing personal laws that are currently based on religious beliefs, such as the Hindu Code Bill and Shariat law, the UCC seeks to promote national unity. Once implemented, it will ensure that the same civil laws are applicable to all individuals, irrespective of their religious faith.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking! Kerala reports nearly 1 point four lakh stray dog attack cases in 2023, over 25000 in June alone anr

    Shocking! Kerala reports nearly 1.4 lakh stray dog attack cases in 2023, over 25,000 in June alone

    BJP to go into a huddle in Delhi to pick Karnataka party chief, LoP

    BJP to go into a huddle in Delhi to pick Karnataka party chief, LoP

    Our ideology isn't vote bank politics': PM Modi tells BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    'Our ideology isn't vote bank politics': PM Modi tells BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh

    Arab youth sees India as stronger ally than the US: New survey

    Arab youth sees India as stronger ally than the US: New survey

    Kerala to celebrate Bakrid on June 28 and 29 this year 2023; Check the dates anr

    Kerala to celebrate Bakrid two days this year; Check the dates

    Recent Stories

    Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Mother of two flaunts cleavage in bikinis, sizzling attires (PICTURES) vma

    Kylie Jenner HOT Photos: Mother of two flaunts cleavage in bikinis, sizzling attires (PICTURES)

    Malaika Arora impresses fans with graciously performed challenging Ustrasena Watch video ATG

    Malaika Arora impresses fans with graciously performed challenging ‘Ustrasena’, Watch video

    Mission Impossible to Sympathy for the Devil: Exciting new movie releases this July MSW

    Mission Impossible to Sympathy for the Devil: Exciting new movie releases this July

    Telegram to introduce Instagram like Stories feature in July Check out all details gcw

    Telegram to introduce Instagram-like 'Stories' feature in July; Check out all details

    Who was CV Dev Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83 read more DETAILS (MAH)

    Who was CV Dev? Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83, read more DETAILS

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon