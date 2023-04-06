Murder over chicken curry! Dakshina Kannada man arrested for killing inebriated son in scuffle

A similar case took place in 2021 when a 30-year-old man killed his wife for not preparing chicken curry for him. According to a news organisation, the man was irate that his wife did not cook the dish he asked for a couple of days back.

A 32-year-old man died after his enraged father allegedly hit him with a wooden club for quarrelling over not getting to taste a dish made at home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police officials said.

According to reports, the incident happened at Guttigar in Sullia taluk of the district on Tuesday, they said. The victim has been identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena, over the issue of getting to eat homemade chicken curry.

It is reportedly said that the chicken curry prepared in the house was gobbled up by Shivaram's father by the time he returned home. The son picked up a quarrel with his father, who in a fit of rage, hit Shivaram with a wooden club, resulting in his death.

Subrahmanya police, who rushed to the spot, arrested the accused. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

It is also said that the victim was known to pick a fight in an inebriated state. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead around 2:30 am.

A similar case took place in 2021 when a 30-year-old man killed his wife for not preparing chicken curry for him. According to a news organisation, the man was irate that his wife did not cook the dish he asked for a couple of days back.

"When I came home, I was disappointed to see there was no chicken fry. When I asked my wife, she replied arrogantly and, in a fit of rage, I smashed her head using a wooden log," he said.

He then wrapped her body in a gunny sack, carried it out at midnight and he threw her body into a lake.