Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Murder over chicken curry! Dakshina Kannada man arrested for killing inebriated son in scuffle

    A similar case took place in 2021 when a 30-year-old man killed his wife for not preparing chicken curry for him. According to a news organisation, the man was irate that his wife did not cook the dish he asked for a couple of days back.

    Murder over chicken curry! Dakshina Kannada man arrested for killing inebriated son in scuffle AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    A 32-year-old man died after his enraged father allegedly hit him with a wooden club for quarrelling over not getting to taste a dish made at home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police officials said.

    According to reports, the incident happened at Guttigar in Sullia taluk of the district on Tuesday, they said. The victim has been identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena, over the issue of getting to eat homemade chicken curry.

    Also read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends imposing fine for not linking PAN with Aadhaar; know details

    It is reportedly said that the chicken curry prepared in the house was gobbled up by Shivaram's father by the time he returned home. The son picked up a quarrel with his father, who in a fit of rage, hit Shivaram with a wooden club, resulting in his death.

    Subrahmanya police, who rushed to the spot, arrested the accused. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

    It is also said that the victim was known to pick a fight in an inebriated state. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead around 2:30 am.

    A similar case took place in 2021 when a 30-year-old man killed his wife for not preparing chicken curry for him. According to a news organisation, the man was irate that his wife did not cook the dish he asked for a couple of days back.

    Also read: Lok Sabha Budget session ends sine die, Opposition MPs keep up protests

    "When I came home, I was disappointed to see there was no chicken fry. When I asked my wife, she replied arrogantly and, in a fit of rage, I smashed her head using a wooden log," he said.

    He then wrapped her body in a gunny sack, carried it out at midnight and he threw her body into a lake.

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends imposing fine for not linking PAN with Aadhaar; know details AJR

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends imposing fine for not linking PAN with Aadhaar; know details

    Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony quits grand old party party joins BJP

    Veteran Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

    President Droupudi Murmu to take Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet sortie on April 8

    President Droupudi Murmu to take Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet sortie on April 8

    Ramadan 2023: Cat jumps on Imam during live broadcast of prayers in Algeria; video goes viral AJR

    Ramadan 2023: Cat jumps on Imam during live broadcast of prayers in Algeria; video goes viral

    Kerala police hunts for Shahrukh Saifi's background in Delhi; More details emerge anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Police digs deeper into Shahrukh's past, tries to decode book with strange notes

    Recent Stories

    More trouble for Vince McMahon? WWE under scrutiny for possible violations in sale to Endeavor-ayh

    More trouble for Vince McMahon? WWE under scrutiny for possible violations in sale to Endeavor

    Google employees stage walkout over mass layoffs in London gcw

    Google employees stage walkout over mass layoffs in London

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends imposing fine for not linking PAN with Aadhaar; know details AJR

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends imposing fine for not linking PAN with Aadhaar; know details

    'Salaar' makers give another glimpse of intense, rugged avatar of Prabhas (WATCH) vma

    'Salaar' makers give another glimpse of intense, rugged avatar of Prabhas (WATCH)

    Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony quits grand old party party joins BJP

    Veteran Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon