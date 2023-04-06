Lok Sabha Budget session ends sine die, Opposition MPs keep up protests

As soon as he entered, the BJP members chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and some other slogans. The speaker said in his speech that the House began on January 31 and President Droupadi Murmu delivered her address to the joint sitting on that day.

Lok Sabha's Budget session on Thursday (April 6) ended as per the schedule with Speaker Om Birla announcing that the House had been adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) as opposition MPs kept up their protest for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

As the House met for the day, protest began, and proceedings were adjourned in six minutes. Opposition members from the Congress and the DMK came to the well raising slogans and carrying placards with their demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

Also read: India records 5,335 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, highest since September-end

"You have lowered the dignity of the House. This behaviour is not good for parliamentary system and the country," the speaker told the opposition MPs.

"This House is always for high level of debate and discussions. But you systematically disrupt the proceedings which is not good," he added.

Such behaviour, he said, is against the parliamentary system and not good for the House or the country. "Dignity of the House has to be maintained... The House is for debate and discussions. I always give you enough opportunities to speak," he said.

Also read: 'Today's India has recognised its strength': PM Modi on BJP's 44th Foundation Day

Congress and DMK MPs, mostly dressed in black, ignored the speaker's pleas and continued their protests. After completing his customary valedictory speech, Birla announced the adjournment of the House sine die.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present in the House. Most BJP members were wearing saffron scarves to coincide with the foundation day of the party. Minutes before the House started, the prime minister entered the House and walked towards his front row seat.

As soon as he entered, the BJP members chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and some other slogans. The speaker said in his speech that the House began on January 31 and President Droupadi Murmu delivered her address to the joint sitting on that day.

He said there were over 13 hours of debate on motion to thank the president for her address and 143 MPs participated in it.

Also read: Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

The prime minister replied to the debate. Birla said the budget was presented on February 1 and the debate on the budget took place for over 14 hours with 145 MPs participating and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman giving her reply.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly since the second part of the budget session began on March 13 due to protests by opposition and treasury benches.

(With inputs from PTI)