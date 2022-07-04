Mumbai's CSMT gets second sleeping pod facility for passengers

This new facility is located on the main line of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station, near the waiting room.

The Indian Railways has opened its second sleeping pod facility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to provide passengers with comfortable and affordable lodging options that include modern amenities.

A pod hotel has several small bed-sized capsules and offers inexpensive overnight lodging. This is the city's second such facility (the first pod hotel of the city's railway station opened in November 2021 at Mumbai Central).

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted images, and positive comments quickly flooded the comments section. "Modern amenities are at your disposal. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station Sleeping Pods," he stated.

This new facility is located on the main line of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station, near the waiting room. Passengers can choose from 40 pods, including 30 single pods, six double pods, and four family pods. They will have complete privacy in their air-conditioned pods, mobile charging stations, a locker room, a fire alarm, an intercom, deluxe toilets, and bathrooms. You can reserve a pod in person at the reception desk or online through a mobile app.

Namah Enterprises was awarded the contract for developing and operating the sleeping pods. The railway authorities have provided 131.61 square metres of space with all modern amenities for passengers to enjoy a comfortable stay at CSMT.

The pod hotel at the railway station is being built as part of the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Income Scheme (NINFRIS). The Indian Railways' first pod hotel opened for passengers on November 17, 2021, at the Mumbai Central railway station of the Western Railway (WR).

