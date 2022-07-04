Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai's CSMT gets second sleeping pod facility for passengers

    This new facility is located on the main line of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station, near the waiting room. 

    Mumbais CSMT gets second sleeping pod facility for passengers - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    The Indian Railways has opened its second sleeping pod facility at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to provide passengers with comfortable and affordable lodging options that include modern amenities.

    A pod hotel has several small bed-sized capsules and offers inexpensive overnight lodging. This is the city's second such facility (the first pod hotel of the city's railway station opened in November 2021 at Mumbai Central).

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted images, and positive comments quickly flooded the comments section. "Modern amenities are at your disposal. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station Sleeping Pods," he stated.

     

    This new facility is located on the main line of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway Station, near the waiting room. Passengers can choose from 40 pods, including 30 single pods, six double pods, and four family pods. They will have complete privacy in their air-conditioned pods, mobile charging stations, a locker room, a fire alarm, an intercom, deluxe toilets, and bathrooms. You can reserve a pod in person at the reception desk or online through a mobile app.

    Namah Enterprises was awarded the contract for developing and operating the sleeping pods. The railway authorities have provided 131.61 square metres of space with all modern amenities for passengers to enjoy a comfortable stay at CSMT.

    The pod hotel at the railway station is being built as part of the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Income Scheme (NINFRIS). The Indian Railways' first pod hotel opened for passengers on November 17, 2021, at the Mumbai Central railway station of the Western Railway (WR).

    Also Read: Husbands can wait in these 'video game pods' in malls while their spouses shop

    Also Read: Kolkata to get work pods in Newtown area to break work from home culture

    Also Read: IRCTC to launch Japanese-style pod hotel at Mumbai Central; all you need to know about it

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in state assembly

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in state assembly

    Himachal Pradesh bus accident school students among dead

    Himachal Pradesh bus accident: 16 people, including school students, dead

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey - adt

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

    Maharashtra political storm latest developments updates Eknath Shinde faces floor test

    Speaker's actions spark another Maha storm as Shinde faces floor test

    Ahead of trust vote, Maha Speaker removes Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader snt

    Ahead of trust vote, Maha Speaker removes Shiv Sena's Ajay Chaudhary as legislative party leader

    Recent Stories

    Wimbledon 2022: Kind of see a little bit of myself in his game - Novak Djokovic on facing Jannik Sinner-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: 'Kind of see a little bit of myself in his game' - Djokovic on facing Sinner

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in state assembly

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in state assembly

    Ram Charan's RRR beats Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman and more RBA

    Ram Charan's RRR beats Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman and more

    Did not think it was going to take this long - Roger Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return-ayh

    'Didn't think it was going to take this long' - Federer hopeful on Wimbledon return

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here - adt

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon