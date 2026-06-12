A 56-year-old woman died by suicide in Mumbai on Thursday, with police saying she had been struggling with a painful knee ailment and left behind a note indicating that she was overwhelmed by her condition.

A 56-year-old woman died by suicide in Mumbai on Thursday, with police saying she had been struggling with a painful knee ailment and left behind a note indicating that she was overwhelmed by her condition. The incident came to light after railway authorities alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) about a woman who had suffered severe injuries near the railway corridor between Currey Road and Parel stations on Thursday afternoon.

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She was rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries at around 3.10 pm, police said.

The deceased was identified as Anandi Veer, a resident of the Currey Road area. Her body was later sent for post-mortem examination, and her family was informed about the tragedy.

According to police, Veer had been suffering from a knee ailment and was experiencing intense pain for a prolonged period.

During the investigation, officers found a note written on her left arm. The message read, "I'm fed up of my life and I'm ending it on my own accord. My family is not responsible for it."

Police have registered an accidental death report and are continuing with the formal inquiry.

Following the post-mortem examination, Veer's body was handed over to her family for the last rites.