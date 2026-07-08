A disturbing video allegedly filmed at Mumbai's Dadar railway station has triggered widespread outrage after capturing a man brutally assaulting a woman on the railway tracks in full public view.

A disturbing video allegedly filmed at Mumbai's Dadar railway station has triggered widespread outrage after capturing a man brutally assaulting a woman on the railway tracks in full public view. According to police, both the man and the woman are yet to be identified, and no formal complaint has been filed so far. However, authorities have launched efforts to trace the accused after the viral clip came to their notice.

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A police official said investigators examined CCTV footage from the station, which reportedly shows the man escorting the woman to a long-distance train after the assault before helping her board. He is then seen leaving the station.

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Police believe the two may have known each other, as the footage suggests they were acquainted.

The video, reportedly recorded by a bystander, has also sparked debate over public apathy. Despite the alleged assault at a busy railway station, police said no commuter intervened to stop the attack or came forward to help the woman.

Officials further said the woman has not approached the police to lodge a complaint. Police are continuing efforts to identify both individuals and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.