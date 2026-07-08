Heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption in the Jammu division. Udhampur farmers face significant crop losses, while flash floods in Doda have damaged property. Officials have issued advisories and are assessing the situation in the region.

Incessant heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption across the Jammu division, damaging harvested crops in Udhampur and triggering flash floods in Doda.

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Udhampur Farmers Face Crop Loss Amid Heavy Rains

In Udhampur, farmers have expressed grave concern over significant agricultural losses after heavy downpours lashed the region, soaking harvested crops.

Addressing the situation, the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) of Udhampur, Harbans Singh, issued an advisory to the farming community to mitigate further damage. "We urge the farmers to ensure proper drainage in their fields to prevent water accumulation, which can lead to crop damage. We also advise them to drain water promptly to avoid issues like cutworms. Our team is visiting areas where crops are rotting due to waterlogging to provide guidance. Camps are being held in each panchayat to inform farmers about remedial measures for crop damage, including specific sprays for pests and diseases," Singh told ANI. He further emphasised the importance of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and crop insurance. "Farmers must get crop insurance; details on premiums for maize and paddy crops. Those without a KCC are advised to create one for the automatic debit of insurance premiums and to avail of a 4 per cent interest rate on timely repayments," the CAO added.

Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Doda

Meanwhile, in the Doda district, the Thathri area is reeling from the aftermath of a cloudburst and subsequent flash floods that struck on Tuesday. The natural calamity caused extensive damage to houses, shops, and vehicles, many of which remain buried under debris. While National Highway-244 (NH-244) was initially blocked, it has now been reopened for one-way traffic following restoration efforts.

Local residents in Doda have raised questions regarding administrative oversight and infrastructure. Speaking to ANI, a resident of Thathri stated, "A lot of buildings were damaged following the cloudburst. We have submitted multiple applications to the flood control department for a protection wall and to divert drain water. Multi-storey buildings are being constructed here, which we complained about. We still demand that an FIR be filed against these people who did these constructions. These damages should also be compensated by these people."

Srinagar Offers Serene Contrast

In sharp contrast to the rain-induced chaos in these regions, the summer capital, Srinagar, presented a serene picture. Tourists were seen enjoying the pleasant weather and traditional Shikara rides across the calm waters of Dal Lake, seeking a respite from the intense heatwave gripping several other states. (ANI)