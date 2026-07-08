Acharya Shri Ranchhodlalji Goswami, a 32-year-old scholar, has won the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar-2025 for his work in the centuries-old Pushtimarg Haveli Sangeet tradition, marking a significant national recognition for the art form.

The centuries-old Pushtimarg Haveli Sangeet tradition, a cherished part of India's classical music heritage, has received national recognition. Acharya Shri Ranchhodlalji Goswami, the 16th Acharya of the historic Goswami Haveli in Kalupur, Ahmedabad, and a renowned Haveli Sangeet scholar, has been selected for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar-2025, announced by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture for the year 2024-25, as per the release.

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'A Tribute to India's Rich Heritage'

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Acharya Shri Ranchhodlalji Goswami said the honour is not a recognition of his individual achievement, but of the entire Haveli Sangeet tradition. "This award is a tribute to India's rich heritage of devotion, music and culture. The soul of India resides in Haveli Sangeet," he said.

The Pushtimarg Tradition

The Pushtimarg tradition was founded nearly 550 years ago by Mahaprabhu Shri Vallabhacharyaji. In this tradition, kirtan and music are considered the highest forms of devotion.

Even today, devotional services in Havelis are performed using specific ragas suited to different times of the day and seasons. Unique musical traditions have evolved for every season, from spring and summer to the monsoon and autumn, giving Haveli Sangeet its distinct identity.

Profile of Acharya Shri Ranchhodlalji Goswami

Shri Ranchhodlalji Goswami is the Acharya of the 450-year-old Goswami Haveli in Doshiwada ni Pol, Ahmedabad. Trained in the traditional guru-shishya parampara(tradition), he holds a postgraduate degree and an M.Phil. in Music from the Upasana School of Performing Arts, Gujarat University, and is currently pursuing his PhD.

At just 32 years of age, Acharya Shri Ranchhodlalji Goswami has composed more than 22,000 devotional padas (hymns) and authored eight books. He also serves as an expert faculty member for the Haveli Sangeet curriculum at Gujarat University. His compositions are available in Braj Bhasha, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Charani, Mewari and Marwari.

'Original Form of Indian Classical Music'

According to Acharya Shri Ranchhodlalji Goswami, Haveli Sangeet represents the original form of Indian classical music. Ancient vocal traditions such as Prabandh, Dhrupad and Dhamar later evolved into the Khayal style of singing. At the same time, Haveli Sangeet continues to preserve these traditions in their original and authentic form.

He further said that since the time of Mahaprabhu Shri Vallabhacharya and Shri Vitthalnathji, the devotional compositions of the Ashtachhap poets, including Surdas and Parmananddas, have been rendered through Haveli Sangeet. He described Haveli Sangeet not merely as an art form, but as a living tradition of devotion and worship.

A Milestone for the Vaishnav Community

Acharya Shri Ranchhodlalji Goswami said the award is a matter of pride for the entire Vaishnav community and lovers of Indian classical music. He noted that Haveli Sangeet continues to flourish in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

According to him, this is perhaps the first time since Independence that the tradition has received recognition at such a prestigious national level.

Preserving the Tradition for Future Generations

On preserving the tradition, Acharya Shri Ranchhodlalji Goswami suggested introducing full-time university programmes dedicated to Haveli Sangeet. He also stressed the need to promote research, documentation, authoritative publications and comparative studies, along with seminars, workshops and lecture series to inspire greater interest in Haveli Sangeet among the younger generation.

The melodies of Haveli Sangeet, preserved within temple walls for more than five centuries, have now received national recognition. This honour is not only a tribute to an accomplished artist but also an important milestone in preserving and celebrating India's rich musical heritage.

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