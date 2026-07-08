Madhya Pradesh Minister Dharmendra Lodhi said the government will take strict action against those illegally collecting donations outside the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa. An inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the matter.

Govt Vows Strict Action Against Wrongdoers

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trust & Endowments, Dharmendra Lodhi on Wednesday said the state government would take the strict action against those found guilty of collecting donations illegally outside the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa district, adding that a probe committee has already been constituted to investigate the matter.

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Speaking to ANI, Lodhi said the matter came to his notice on Tuesday, following which the government immediately constituted an inquiry committee headed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Panchayat. "The matter came to my notice that some people were illegally collecting money outside the Baglamukhi Temple. They had even printed receipt books for this purpose. Our government will not spare such wrongdoers. We immediately constituted an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the District Panchayat CEO. The committee will submit its report soon, and the strictest action will be taken against those found guilty," minister Lodhi said.

The Minister added that people had printed receipt books and were collecting money. This should not happen, and acted immediately after receiving the information about the wrongdoing. "The government is very clear that we will not spare anyone involved in such activities. We will take the strictest possible action. I also appeal to devotees to donate only after ensuring that their contributions are reaching the right place. Devotees also need to remain aware," he said.

Push for Digital Donations to Enhance Transparency

Lodhi further said the government is expanding digital donation facilities at temples to improve transparency. "We have started the process of accepting donations through digital payments and QR codes at Mahakal temple in Ujjain. We will gradually implement the same system at other temples as well," he added.

Three-Member Committee to Investigate

The Agar Malwa district administration constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate allegations that a non-governmental committee had allegedly been collecting cash and gold and silver offerings from devotees through private bank accounts, separate from the government-appointed temple management committee. The panel has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

According to an order issued by Agar Malwa Collector Preeti Yadav on July 7, the inquiry committee will be headed by District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B S Solanki, while District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Nalkheda Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Mini Agrawal have been appointed as members. (ANI)