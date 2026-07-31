Mumbai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies, moderate rain and strong winds on July 31. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious as monsoon activity stays active across the city.

Mumbai is expected to remain under active monsoon conditions on Friday, July 31, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting generally cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall across the city. Light to moderate showers are likely at several places, while isolated areas may experience brief heavy spells during the day.

The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 29°C and a minimum of about 27°C. The rain is likely to keep daytime temperatures in check, although humidity levels will remain high.

Strong winds and yellow alert in place

Along with rainfall, gusty winds are expected to develop across Mumbai, particularly along coastal areas. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Residents have been advised to remain cautious as changing weather conditions could affect normal life.

Authorities have urged people to stay updated with official weather advisories and avoid venturing into areas prone to flooding during periods of intense rain.

Commuters may face traffic disruptions

The expected showers could lead to temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas, slowing traffic during peak commuting hours. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on slippery roads, while commuters using public transport should keep extra travel time in mind.

People heading outdoors are also advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, as rain spells may develop without much warning.

Rain likely to continue over the weekend

Neighbouring districts, including Thane, Palghar and Mumbai Suburban, are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall under the influence of the active southwest monsoon. Weather conditions are likely to remain similar through the weekend, with cloudy skies and periodic showers continuing across Mumbai and adjoining regions.