Mumbai is expected to witness a cloudy day with light rain on July 16. Comfortable temperatures, high humidity, and occasional showers are likely, while no major weather warning has been issued for the city

Mumbai is set to experience a typically pleasant monsoon day on Thursday, July 16, with generally cloudy skies and light rain expected across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intermittent showers may occur during the day, keeping daytime temperatures in check.

Temperature to Stay Around 33°C

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32–33°C, while the minimum is expected to be close to 25–26°C. Humidity levels will stay high, making the weather feel muggy despite the relatively moderate temperatures. Light rain and overcast skies are expected to provide some relief from the heat.

More Rain Expected in the Coming Days

The IMD has forecast light rain on July 16 and July 17, followed by moderate rainfall from July 18 onwards as monsoon activity strengthens over the region. While no weather warning has been issued for Mumbai today, residents should remain prepared for brief spells of rain that may affect traffic during peak hours.

Advisory for Residents

People heading outdoors are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, drive carefully on wet roads, and check local traffic updates before travelling. Commuters using public transport may experience minor delays during periods of rainfall.