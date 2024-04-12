Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Three women report loan sharks, claim blackmail with nude photos

    Three women in Mumbai—PS Kewat, KS Yadav, and KB Kshatriya—have been targeted by loan sharks who are employing ruthless tactics, including threatening phone calls and manipulation of personal images, to coerce them into repaying loans they never took. Mumbai police are investigating, amidst a surge in loan fraud cases in the city, highlighting the need for stricter measures against such fraudsters.

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Three women report loan sharks, claim blackmail with nude photos vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    Three women hailing from different neighbourhoods in Mumbai have found themselves trapped by loan sharks employing ruthless tactics to drive them into repaying loans they insist they never took. Identified as PS Kewat, KS Yadav, and KB Kshatriya, these women have lodged separate complaints following distressing ordeals of harassment.

    PS Kewat, a 27-year-old residing in Jogeshwari (West), was bombarded with threatening phone calls on April 8th, purportedly originating from multiple numbers, demanding repayment for a loan she denies taking. Refusing to yield, Kewat's tormentor escalated matters by disseminating manipulated images of her across social media platforms, inflicting irreparable damage to her reputation. Oshiwara police have pledged vigorous pursuit of the case, vowing to apprehend those responsible for these offensive acts.

    UP man defrauded of Rs 1 crore after investing in 'film on PM Modi', cheating case filed against 3 people

    Similarly afflicted, KS Yadav, a 26-year-old from Malad (East), and KB Kshatriya, aged 25 and residing in Andheri (East), endured similar torment at the hands of these unscrupulous loan sharks. Both Yadav and Kshatriya faced a barrage of abusive calls and witnessed their images being maliciously manipulated and circulated among their social circles as a means of coercion, reported TOI.

    The severity of these incidents is compounded by the escalating prevalence of loan fraud in Mumbai, with a startling 223 cases reported between January and February of this year alone. Alarmingly, Mumbai police have only managed to resolve a paltry 58 out of a total of 444 cases registered between 2021 and February 2024. Shedding light on the modus operandi of these fraudsters, a senior IPS officer underscored their adeptness at obtaining forged documents and exploiting apps with fraudulent office addresses to perpetrate their illicit activities.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Delhi Court grants CBI 3-days custody of 'evasive' BRS leader K Kavitha in excise scam case gcw

    BREAKING: Delhi Court grants CBI 3-days custody of 'evasive' BRS leader K Kavitha in excise scam case

    Constitution is Gita, Quran, Bible for Govt': PM Modi's fierce attack on Congress in Barmer rally Top quotes gcw

    'Constitution is Gita, Quran, Bible for Govt': PM Modi's fierce attack on Congress in Barmer rally; Top quotes

    Kerala: Asia's biggest festival 'Thrissur Pooram' to begin from April 17 rkn

    Kerala: Asia's biggest festival 'Thrissur Pooram' to begin from April 17

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chennai scuba divers launch unique voter awareness campaign (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chennai scuba divers launch unique voter awareness campaign (WATCH)

    Why Bengal has become safe haven for terrorists?: BJP after arrest of Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused vkp

    'Why Bengal has become safe haven for terrorists?': BJP after arrest of Rameshwaram Cafe blast accused

    Recent Stories

    Mouni Roy shows off her toned body as she looks SEXY in new pictures RKK

    Mouni Roy shows off her toned body as she looks SEXY in new pictures

    When is Baisakhi 2024? April 13 or April 14? Know correct date of Vaisakhi, significance, history, celebration and more RBA

    When is Baisakhi 2024? April 13 or April 14? Know correct date of Vaisakhi, significance, history and more

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral rkn

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral

    BREAKING Delhi Court grants CBI 3-days custody of 'evasive' BRS leader K Kavitha in excise scam case gcw

    BREAKING: Delhi Court grants CBI 3-days custody of 'evasive' BRS leader K Kavitha in excise scam case

    Baisakhi 2024: 6 outfits to steal from celebrities' closets RKK

    Baisakhi 2024: 6 outfits to steal from celebrities' closets

    Recent Videos

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon