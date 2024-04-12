Mumbai SHOCKER: Three women report loan sharks, claim blackmail with nude photos

Three women in Mumbai—PS Kewat, KS Yadav, and KB Kshatriya—have been targeted by loan sharks who are employing ruthless tactics, including threatening phone calls and manipulation of personal images, to coerce them into repaying loans they never took. Mumbai police are investigating, amidst a surge in loan fraud cases in the city, highlighting the need for stricter measures against such fraudsters.

Three women hailing from different neighbourhoods in Mumbai have found themselves trapped by loan sharks employing ruthless tactics to drive them into repaying loans they insist they never took. Identified as PS Kewat, KS Yadav, and KB Kshatriya, these women have lodged separate complaints following distressing ordeals of harassment.

PS Kewat, a 27-year-old residing in Jogeshwari (West), was bombarded with threatening phone calls on April 8th, purportedly originating from multiple numbers, demanding repayment for a loan she denies taking. Refusing to yield, Kewat's tormentor escalated matters by disseminating manipulated images of her across social media platforms, inflicting irreparable damage to her reputation. Oshiwara police have pledged vigorous pursuit of the case, vowing to apprehend those responsible for these offensive acts.



Similarly afflicted, KS Yadav, a 26-year-old from Malad (East), and KB Kshatriya, aged 25 and residing in Andheri (East), endured similar torment at the hands of these unscrupulous loan sharks. Both Yadav and Kshatriya faced a barrage of abusive calls and witnessed their images being maliciously manipulated and circulated among their social circles as a means of coercion, reported TOI.

The severity of these incidents is compounded by the escalating prevalence of loan fraud in Mumbai, with a startling 223 cases reported between January and February of this year alone. Alarmingly, Mumbai police have only managed to resolve a paltry 58 out of a total of 444 cases registered between 2021 and February 2024. Shedding light on the modus operandi of these fraudsters, a senior IPS officer underscored their adeptness at obtaining forged documents and exploiting apps with fraudulent office addresses to perpetrate their illicit activities.