    UP man defrauded of Rs 1 crore after investing in 'film on PM Modi', cheating case filed against 3 people

    Hemant Kumar Rai, an entertainment company owner in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has filed a complaint alleging fraud of Rs 1 crore in connection with a promised film project based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accuses individuals introduced by Sanjay Singh of taking his investment without progress on the project. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    An entertainment company owner in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has filed a complaint alleging fraud amounting to Rs 1 crore in connection with a promised film project based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The victim, identified as Hemant Kumar Rai, complained to the PGI police station on Wednesday.

    According to Rai, the incident dates back to September 2023 when he was introduced to individuals named Sanjay Singh from Hazratganj, as well as Sikander Khan and Shabbir Qureshi from Ahmedabad, by Singh himself at a Mumbai hotel. Rai, who runs a company specializing in producing songs for YouTube, was informed by Singh that all necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had been secured from relevant departments for the film project, with only an NOC from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) pending. Rai was convinced to invest Rs 1 crore in the project with the promise of a 25% profit.

    Rai recounted that he provided the investment in instalments and through RTGS transactions into Qureshi's bank account, with a signed contract outlining profit-sharing arrangements. However, Rai alleges that following the investment, no further progress was made on the film production, leading to its halt.

    In January 2024, Rai stated that he was presented with a contract by the accused promising a refund of his investment if they failed to secure the NOC from the PMO. Qureshi provided postdated cheques totalling Rs 50 lakh as assurance, but when Rai attempted to encash them, they were dishonoured.

    Furthermore, Rai accused Sanjay Singh of having defrauded him of substantial sums in the past under different pretexts, including posing as a model, and resorting to threats and blackmail when pressed for repayment.

    B.C. Tiwari, the Station House Officer (SHO) of PGI police station, confirmed that an FIR has been registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating, and investigations into the matter are ongoing. 

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
