Mumbai SHOCKER! Man strangles wife, son over extra-marital affair, hangs bodies to pass it off as suicide

In a chilling incident, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife and son to death with a nylon rope and then attempting to pass it off as a suicide in Mumbai.

Mumbai SHOCKER! Man strangles wife, son over extra-marital affair, hangs bodies to pass it off as suicide
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 4:57 PM IST

In a chilling incident, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife and son to death with a nylon rope and then attempting to pass it off as a suicide, the Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Shivshankar Dutta, suspected his 36-year-old wife Pushpa Dutta’s was having an extra-marital affair. He also murdered his young son, a witness to his mother's murder, in an attempt to cover his tracks, a police official stated.

The horrifying incident came to light on Monday afternoon when Shivshankar called the police, claiming that his wife and son died hanging themselves in his modest tenement at a chawl in Kandivali.

Initially, authorities registered a case of accidental death, but doubts arose when the investigation revealed inconsistencies in Shivshankar’s account. “Police found discrepancies in the sequence of events narrated by Shivshankar. During interrogation, he admitted to killing his wife on suspicion of an extramarital affair. He killed his son in a similar manner because he had witnessed the murder,” the official explained.

Further investigation revealed that Shivshankar had strung their bodies from a steel rod in the ceiling, a deliberate attempt to mislead authorities into believing it was a case of double suicide.

Also read: 'Drew intestines, flung it in air, sliced organs': Two brothers brutally kill mother's lover in Gujarat

