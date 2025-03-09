UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth

Uttar Pradesh targets 22,000 MW solar energy, inaugurating Avaada Group's 1.5 GW solar module unit and laying the foundation for a 5 GW integrated solar manufacturing unit. CM Yogi highlights the state's commitment to net-zero emissions and promoting solar energy projects.

UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 3:35 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that Uttar Pradesh has set an ambitious target of producing 22,000 megawatts of solar energy and is moving forward with various plans and programs to achieve it.

The CM laid the foundation stone for Avaada Group's 5 GW integrated solar manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar. He also inaugurated the company's 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing unit. 

Addressing a gathering at the event, CM Yogi said, “This is a significant step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.”

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the urgent need for clean and green energy, stating, "Clean and green energy has become the biggest necessity of today." 

Highlighting the consequences of global warming, he pointed out, "The gas chamber-like situation in NCR during winters and disasters like floods across the world are results of environmental imbalance."

He further stressed, "Unbalanced development and unplanned use of resources have led to these problems." Referring to recent disasters in Europe, Saudi Arabia, France, and Japan, he warned, "These disasters highlight the severity of global warming, which could lead to food shortages, diseases, and even an existential crisis in the future."

Discussing India's commitment under the International Solar Alliance (ISA), CM Yogi noted, "India has set a target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070." He also shared Uttar Pradesh's ambitious goal, stating, "Uttar Pradesh has set a target of generating 22,000 megawatts of solar energy."

Talking about energy conservation efforts, he remarked, "In the last eight years, we have replaced traditional street lights with LED lights in urban areas, leading to a revolutionary step in energy conservation." He added, "Over 4 crore LED bulbs have been distributed, reducing electricity consumption and municipal expenses."

On Uttar Pradesh's solar energy progress, CM Yogi highlighted, "With a ban on single-use plastic and a strengthened solar policy, the state's solar power generation has increased from 267 megawatts to nearly 5,000 megawatts." He also said, "Promoting solar energy projects in Bundelkhand is a major step in this direction."

CM Yogi highlighted the plan to make Ayodhya India's first "Solar City," stating, "After the consecration of Lord Shri Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the Suryavanshi capital is being connected to solar energy."

Speaking on Uttar Pradesh’s solar energy initiatives, he remarked, "The inauguration of Avaada Group's 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar and the foundation stone laying of the 5 GW integrated solar manufacturing unit in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-16 are milestones in this direction."

CM Yogi further emphasized, "This 1.5 GW unit is fully automated and is creating vast employment opportunities for the local people." He also reiterated the government's commitment to boosting investment in solar energy, stating, "Under Uttar Pradesh’s solar policy, investors are being encouraged, making the state self-reliant in the solar energy sector."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP Govts Initiatives Driving women safety empowerment, and economic growth

UP Govt’s Initiatives: Driving women’s safety, empowerment, and economic growth

Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbor found hanging in Kasaragod dmn

Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbour found hanging in Kasaragod

Delhi police busts mobile theft racket, smuggler caught with 48 stolen phones worth Rs 20 lakh vkp

Delhi police busts mobile theft racket, smuggler caught with 48 stolen phones worth Rs 20 lakh

India adds 58th Tiger Reserve! PM Modi hails Madhav Tiger Reserve as a win for wildlife conservation ddr

India adds 58th Tiger Reserve! PM Modi hails Madhav Tiger Reserve as a win for wildlife conservation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins all-women bike rally, calls it a step towards empowerment ddr

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins all-women bike rally, calls it a step towards empowerment

Recent Stories

JioHotstar Check out affordable plans to watch IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 and IPL 2025 gcw

JioHotstar: Check out affordable plans which you can't miss

UP Govts Initiatives Driving women safety empowerment, and economic growth

UP Govt’s Initiatives: Driving women’s safety, empowerment, and economic growth

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma equals Brian Laras record after 12th consecutive toss loss as captain HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma equals Brian Lara's record after 12th consecutive toss loss as captain

No new powers for tax authorities! CBDT clarifies concerns over Income Tax Bill 2025 ddr

No new powers for tax authorities! CBDT clarifies concerns over Income Tax Bill 2025

Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbor found hanging in Kasaragod dmn

Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbour found hanging in Kasaragod

Recent Videos

India vs New Zealand: Can India Finally Flip the Knockout Script? | Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

India vs New Zealand: Can India Finally Flip the Knockout Script? | Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

Video Icon
Nepal Kicks Off Holi Celebrations with Ancient Chir Tradition | Asianet Newsable

Nepal Kicks Off Holi Celebrations with Ancient Chir Tradition | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev Calls Patanjali Mega Food Park ‘Asia’s Biggest’! | Asianet Newsable

Baba Ramdev Calls Patanjali Mega Food Park ‘Asia’s Biggest’! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai

India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon