UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that Uttar Pradesh has set an ambitious target of producing 22,000 megawatts of solar energy and is moving forward with various plans and programs to achieve it.

The CM laid the foundation stone for Avaada Group's 5 GW integrated solar manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar. He also inaugurated the company's 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing unit.

Addressing a gathering at the event, CM Yogi said, “This is a significant step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.”

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the urgent need for clean and green energy, stating, "Clean and green energy has become the biggest necessity of today."

Highlighting the consequences of global warming, he pointed out, "The gas chamber-like situation in NCR during winters and disasters like floods across the world are results of environmental imbalance."

He further stressed, "Unbalanced development and unplanned use of resources have led to these problems." Referring to recent disasters in Europe, Saudi Arabia, France, and Japan, he warned, "These disasters highlight the severity of global warming, which could lead to food shortages, diseases, and even an existential crisis in the future."

Discussing India's commitment under the International Solar Alliance (ISA), CM Yogi noted, "India has set a target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070." He also shared Uttar Pradesh's ambitious goal, stating, "Uttar Pradesh has set a target of generating 22,000 megawatts of solar energy."

Talking about energy conservation efforts, he remarked, "In the last eight years, we have replaced traditional street lights with LED lights in urban areas, leading to a revolutionary step in energy conservation." He added, "Over 4 crore LED bulbs have been distributed, reducing electricity consumption and municipal expenses."

On Uttar Pradesh's solar energy progress, CM Yogi highlighted, "With a ban on single-use plastic and a strengthened solar policy, the state's solar power generation has increased from 267 megawatts to nearly 5,000 megawatts." He also said, "Promoting solar energy projects in Bundelkhand is a major step in this direction."

CM Yogi highlighted the plan to make Ayodhya India's first "Solar City," stating, "After the consecration of Lord Shri Ram at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the Suryavanshi capital is being connected to solar energy."

Speaking on Uttar Pradesh’s solar energy initiatives, he remarked, "The inauguration of Avaada Group's 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar and the foundation stone laying of the 5 GW integrated solar manufacturing unit in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-16 are milestones in this direction."

CM Yogi further emphasized, "This 1.5 GW unit is fully automated and is creating vast employment opportunities for the local people." He also reiterated the government's commitment to boosting investment in solar energy, stating, "Under Uttar Pradesh’s solar policy, investors are being encouraged, making the state self-reliant in the solar energy sector."

