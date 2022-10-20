Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai's security beefed up after city police receive bomb threat call

    Mumbai Police increased patrols after receiving bomb threats from an unknown caller. According to officials, the suspicious phone call was received on helpline number 112.
     

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:39 AM IST

    Mumbai police received a 'suspicious' call from an unidentified caller informing them that bombs had been planted in several key locations throughout the city on Wednesday.

    After receiving bomb threats from an unknown caller, Mumbai Police increased their patrols.

    According to officials, the suspicious phone call was received on the helpline number 112.

    A caller claimed that three bombs had been planted in the city at Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport, according to police. Mumbai police have increased security in the targeted areas. Attempts are being made to identify the unknown caller.

    Earlier this year, during the ongoing hijab controversy, a Karnataka school received a bomb threat.

    After a few schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that he had asked top police officials to investigate the matter, adding that a conspiracy is underway to disrupt the state's peace.

    "A plot is underway to disrupt the state's peace. Karnataka is a progressive state, and some elements constantly attempt to undermine this image. Police officers have been directed to take these cases seriously," according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    In response to bomb threat calls to city schools, Bommai stated that police had been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation. Those who called in bomb threats would be tracked down and arrested. He promised that effective security and investigation measures would be implemented.

    "Parents should not be concerned," the Chief Minister said, assuring them that school security is not a cause for concern. "Precautionary measures are being implemented. There is no need for the parents to be concerned," Bommai said. 

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 8:39 AM IST
