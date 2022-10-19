Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Hilton arrives in India; clicks selfies with fans

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 8:49 PM IST

    American socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Hilton is on a two-day visit to the country for launching her new line of perfume. As soon as she arrived at Mumbai airport, the celebrity was swarmed by her Indian fans, whom she acknowledged by clicking selfies with them.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Fashion world’s one of the most prominent name, Paris Hilton, has arrived in India. The fashion-forward was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening. She entered the beauty industry in 2004, and since then has been ruling it since then. It was in that very year that she launched her first fragrance called ‘Paris Hilton’.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Cut to the present, Paris Hilton’s fragrance empire comprises over 25 perfumes that got her $ 3 billion in revenues. After perfumes, she then ventured into starting her own line of handbags and accessories.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    So, what brings Paris Hilton to India? The global icon is on a two-day visit to Mumbai to attend the star-studded launch party of her new fragrance, Ruby Rush, on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    This marks the fourth visit of Parish Hilton to India. She first visited the country nearly a decade ago, in the year 2011. She then returned in December 2012 when she visited the party capital of India, Goa.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    During all her visits to India, Paris Hilton’s itinerary included several things such as visiting the holy Siddhivinayak temple, then going to ‘Ashray’, a children’s orphanage in Bandra and also attending a party with the likes of Salman Khan.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Paris Hilton opted for an all-black outfit as she happily posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. She paired her look with a matching cap and sunglasses.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The American socialite was also seen waving at her fans while also indulging in clicking some selfies with him. According to reports, Hilton will be launching her new brand of perfume on Thursday, and will also reportedly be meeting her fans at the venue.

