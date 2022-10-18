Vaishno Devi to Kedarnath to Kashi Vishwanath-7 Famous temples in India you must visit

India is known for its diverse culture and heritage all over the world. The best way you can experience Indian culture is by visiting the temples. Here are some famous religious destinations you can visit to make the trip memorable.

India is the land of temples, with many ancient and famous religious destinations. The temples in India attract many people from all over the world with rich history and outstanding architecture. From the Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Tirupati Temple to the Jagannath Temple and Kedarnath Temple, India is unbeatable in temples! Here is a list of iconic temples one must visit in the country.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh: This temple is located near the old streets of Varanasi and is considered the holiest place for the Hindu community. They believe those who breathe their last breath here in Kashi Vishwanath get relieved from the birth and death cycle. This ancient temple is close to the holy Ganges and is a must-visit shrine in India!

Jagannath Temple, Odisha: This temple is situated in Puri, Odisha, Jagannath Temple is world-famous for many reasons, and one among the many reasons is the annual grand celebration of the Ratha Yatra festival. The festival involves Lord Jagannath and his siblings, and devotees from across the globe gather to witness the grand festivities!

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai: The temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is one of the most celebrated temples in India. It is visited by eminent Bollywood and business tycoons from across the country and also sees significant donations, making it one of the wealthiest temples in the country.

Vaishno Devi Temple, Katra: This temple, famous all over the world, is considered a very sacred temple among the Hindu community. The trek to the temple begins at Katra in Jammu and offers some fantastic views of the valley. Every year, millions of devotees visit the temple of Vaishno Devi to seek the blessings of the divine.

Somnath Temple, Somnath: Somnath is one of the most ancient temples in the country. It is also an architectural marvel located in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The temple, dedicated to the Moon God, has been destroyed and rebuilt for over a thousand years! It is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga temples present in India.

Kedarnath Temple, Rudraprayag: This is among India's most famous Shiva temples, sitting at 3583 m in the town of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. The temple is also a part of the auspicious Chardham Yatra and remains open from April to November. The Hindu month of Shravana sees many devotees in the temple.

