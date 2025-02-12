Mumbai records first Guillain-Barre Syndrome death as 53-year-old man succumbs to illness

Mumbai has reported its first death linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) as a 53-year-old hospital attendant from Wadala succumbed to the illness while undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital.

Mumbai recorded its first death related to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) on Wednesday, as a 53-year-old patient succumbed to the illness. The deceased, a resident of Wadala, worked as a hospital attendant at BMC's BN Desai Hospital. He was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nair Hospital, where he passed away.

According to available information, the patient had been battling a rare neurological disorder for an extended period. Additionally, a young girl diagnosed with GBS has also been admitted to Nair Hospital. The girl, a 10th-grade student from Palghar, is currently receiving treatment for the infection.

Maharashtra reports 167 confirmed Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, seven deaths reported

On Tuesday, five new suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) were reported in Pune, bringing the total number of suspected cases to 197. According to a health department official, the latest cases include two newly identified patients, while the remaining three were reported on previous days.

In an official release, the health department said, "Of the 197 cases, 172 have been diagnosed with GBS. At least 40 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 92 from newly added villages in the PMC, 29 from the Pimpri Chinchwad civic limits, 28 from Pune Rural and eight from other districts. While 104 patients have been discharged, 50 are in ICU and 20 on ventilator support."

Maharashtra reports first suspected death linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 101 confirmed cases in Pune

Latest Videos