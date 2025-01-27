Maharashtra reports first suspected death linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 101 confirmed cases in Pune

Pune: A suspected death linked to the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Pune, Maharashtra, has been reported, marking it the first death in the outbreak. The victim, whose details have not been disclosed, passed away in Solapur. This development comes as the number of confirmed GBS cases in Pune surged to 101, with 28 new infections reported.

The outbreak has prompted authorities to take swift action. Sixteen patients are currently on ventilator support, and officials are working to identify the source of the infection. Tests have revealed the presence of Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in some patients, which is believed to be a contributing factor to the outbreak.

The age groups affected include 19 cases below nine years and 23 cases in the 50-80 age group.

Authorities are sampling water sources, particularly in areas reporting cases. A well near Khadakwasla Dam, Pune's main water reservoir, has been found to have high levels of E. coli bacteria. As a precaution, residents have been advised to boil water and heat food before consumption.

The Maharashtra health department has surveyed 25,578 homes to identify more patients and determine the cause of the outbreak. GBS treatment is expensive, with each immunoglobulin injection costing around Rs 20,000. As per a case of a 68-year-old patient, an IVIG course of 13 injections was needed to treat the condition.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has announced free treatment for GBS patients. Patients from Pimpri-Chinchwad will be treated at YCM Hospital, while those from Pune Municipal Corporation areas will receive treatment at Kamla Nehru Hospital. Rural area patients will be treated at Sassoon Hospital in Pune.

GBS is a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves responsible for transmitting brain signals to various body parts. This occurs while the body is responding to a bacterial or viral infection, leading to symptoms such as weakness, paralysis, and others.

The prognosis for GBS patients is generally positive, with 80% of patients regaining their ability to walk without assistance within six months of being discharged from the hospital. However, recovery times can vary, and some patients may require up to a year or more to regain full use of their limbs.

