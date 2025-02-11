Maharashtra reports 167 confirmed Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, seven deaths reported

The Maharashtra Health Department has reported 192 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with 167 confirmed cases. Seven deaths have been recorded, one confirmed as GBS, while six remain under investigation.

Maharashtra reports 167 confirmed Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, seven deaths reported anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 11, 2025, 7:22 AM IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Health Department on Monday reported that a total of 192 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the state so far, with 167 confirmed cases, confirmed the Maharashtra Health Department. Further, as per officials, Seven deaths have been reported, of which one was confirmed as GBS, while six remain suspected.

According to the department, the cases are spread across different regions, including 39 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 91 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 29 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 25 from Pune Rural, and 8 from other districts.

Maharashtra: 36-year-old cab driver passes away from suspected Guillain-Barre syndrome in Pune

Currently, 48 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 21 are on ventilators. Meanwhile, 91 patients have been discharged after treatment.

The state health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified surveillance efforts in affected areas.

Earlier, on February 6, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road in Pune city. These areas have been identified as the epicenter of the outbreak. The action was taken against these plants in the last two days, said a PMC official on February 6.

The PMC took action against these plants after collecting water samples that were found unfit for drinking. Some plants lacked proper permission to operate, while others were contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria. Additionally, certain plants were not using disinfectants and chlorine to control contamination.

On February 3, the Union Health Minister held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra's key health and medical ministers and reviewed the public health measures being undertaken by the state health authorities, including testing and treatment of patients affected by GBS.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Centre released funds for Wayanad due to Opposition and public pressure: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi anr

Centre released funds for Wayanad due to Opposition and public pressure: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

Delhi Police Busts Child Trafficking Racket, Rescues Two Infants, Four Arrested anr

Delhi police busts child trafficking racket, rescues two infants, 4 including three women arrested

Aero India 2025: LCA Mk2 prototype to be rolled out in 2025 first flight in early 2026 anr

Aero India 2025: LCA Mk2 prototype to be rolled out in 2025, first flight in early 2026

Aero India 2025: Focus on India, UK sets up dedicated cell in its defence ministry anr

Aero India 2025: Focus on India, UK sets up dedicated cell in its defence ministry

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others booked by Assam Police for promoting obscenity on YouTube show ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina booked by Assam Police for promoting obscenity on YouTube show

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty inspired saree styles ATG

(PHOTOS) Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty inspired saree styles

Tina Ambani Birthday: Know about her love story with Anil Ambani ATG

Tina Ambani Birthday: Know about her love story with Anil Ambani

UP B Ed 2025: Applications for UP B Ed entrance exam will start from February 15, check complete details here iwh

UP B Ed 2025: Applications for UP B Ed entrance exam will start from February 15, check complete details here

Post Office RD: Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and earn Rs 8 lakh; know the details AJR

Post Office RD: Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and earn Rs 8 lakh; know the details

Tina Ambani: Know about former actress' films, relationships, family ATG

Tina Ambani: Know about former actress' films, relationships, family

Recent Videos

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon