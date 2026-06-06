Doraemon nostalgia came back in spectacular fashion recently after viral videos from Mumbai pubs showed entire crowds abandoning conventional party anthems to passionately sing along to the beloved tune.

For countless millennials and Gen Z Indians, the Doraemon theme song is not just a cartoon soundtrack but a reminder of carefree childhood days. That nostalgia came back in spectacular fashion recently after viral videos from Mumbai pubs showed entire crowds abandoning conventional party anthems to passionately sing along to the beloved tune.

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The clips, shared by social media users who were present at the venues, captured heartwarming sight. Instead of dancing to chart-topping hits, pub-goers found themselves united by a song that once echoed through living rooms during after-school television sessions.

One of the viral videos was posted on Instagram by Sarika Usha Ambekar from the British Brewing Company in Mumbai. The footage showed a surprising moment when the DJ suddenly switched tracks and played the iconic Doraemon theme song.

Within moments, the crowd erupted into a full-fledged singalong. Party-goers enthusiastically sang every lyric in perfect unison, many flashing wide smiles as they danced with friends and recorded the memorable moment on their phones. Ambekar captioned the video, "Date night with the one and only best friend."

Another clip, shared by Instagram user Arya from Shah Millar House in Mumbai, showed an even more electrifying reaction. The moment the familiar tune blasted through the speakers, the atmosphere transformed instantly.

People threw their hands into the air, shouted the lyrics at the top of their lungs and jumped together with infectious energy. The scene resembled a packed concert rather than a gathering listening to the theme song of a children's cartoon.

Several groups appeared to know every word by heart, effectively turning the pub into an impromptu reunion of an entire generation raised on Doraemon.

The videos quickly went viral across social media platforms, striking a chord with viewers who related to the nostalgia sweeping through the venues. Many noted that while music trends come and go, certain songs remain permanently embedded in the collective memory of a generation.

The clips also triggered a flood of reactions online. Some users jokingly remarked that perhaps "the world is healing" if adults could come together and celebrate a cartoon theme song with such unfiltered joy and enthusiasm.

Others found themselves captivated by specific moments in the videos, particularly the carefree dance moves of a few party-goers who seemed completely immersed in the experience.

Several commenters reflected on how surreal the scenes felt. Many recalled singing the Doraemon theme song after school as children and admitted they never imagined they would one day be passionately belting out the same lyrics inside a packed pub alongside fellow adults.

What began as an unexpected DJ track selection ultimately became a viral celebration of nostalgia, proving that some childhood memories never fade—no matter how old their fans grow.